Politics
Senior Chinese diplomat warns Biden of meddling in Hong Kong, Xinjiang
The top Chinese diplomat has warned the United States not to cross a red line, in an effort to steer a delicate bilateral relationship towards areas of cooperation as President Biden signals continuity with the previous administration on burning issues , notably Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Yang Jiechi on Tuesday Beijing time highlighted the potential for a healthy relationship between the United States and China on public health, trade and climate, echoing the recent speech by leader Xi Jinping. But he left limited room for negotiation on issues such as human rights, the coronavirus response and what he called US interference in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.
These questions relate to China’s core interests, national dignity, as well as the sensitivities of its 1.4 billion people, Yang said in a video address to the National Committee on US-China Relations in New York. York. They constitute a red line which must not be crossed.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken had in a interview broadcast hours earlier on MSNBC criticized China for breaking its promises on Hong Kong autonomy and handling the Covid-19 epidemic with a lack of transparency.
Mr Blinken, whose message strayed little from that of his predecessor, Mike Pompeo described China as a major challenge for the United States, but said strong alliances are an advantage for Washington against China.
He said the United States should provide refuge for Hong Kong residents facing repression in the former British colony, as the UK began to do on Sunday.
We have seen China act blatantly to undermine the very commitments it made during the transfer of Hong Kong, Blinken said.
In addition to putting pressure on China over Hong Kong, the Biden administration appears determined to pursue other red line issues, including Taiwan, whose de facto ambassador to Washington was invited to Mr. Bidens last month, a first since 1979.
Mr. Blinken also said he supports defending our values when China challenges them, including in Xinjiang against the Uyghurs.
President Biden has yet to speak with Xi, despite Beijing’s efforts to establish a high-level dialogue.
In an address last week at the World Economic Forum, Xi warned the United States against continuing what he called the confrontation, which he said would lead us to a dead end.
In his speech on Tuesday, Yang said there was a strong case for Washington-Beijing cooperation, attributing the derailment of relations to the Trump administration.
Over the past four years, the Trump administration has adopted misguided policies against China, plunging the relationship into its most difficult period since the establishment of diplomatic ties, he said.
A number of other senior Chinese officials have addressed the American public in recent days, in each case appearing to stress that US policy under Mr. Biden needs to change more than China.
Vice Premier Wang Qishan told U.S. business leaders last week that China seeks a relationship of mutual respect and devoid of conflict and confrontation, according to a summary of the private meeting in the China Daily. An American who joined the video conference said Wang was adamant in describing the Chinese governance model as correct.
Mr. Wangs’ message, this person said, was in fact: Here are the rules of the road.
Write to James T. Areddy at [email protected]
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Appeared in the February 2, 2021 print edition under the title “Beijing Warns US Against Interference.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]