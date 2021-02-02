Senior Chinese diplomat warns Biden of meddling in Hong Kong, Xinjiang

The top Chinese diplomat has warned the United States not to cross a red line, in an effort to steer a delicate bilateral relationship towards areas of cooperation as President Biden signals continuity with the previous administration on burning issues , notably Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Yang Jiechi on Tuesday Beijing time highlighted the potential for a healthy relationship between the United States and China on public health, trade and climate, echoing the recent speech by leader Xi Jinping. But he left limited room for negotiation on issues such as human rights, the coronavirus response and what he called US interference in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.

These questions relate to China’s core interests, national dignity, as well as the sensitivities of its 1.4 billion people, Yang said in a video address to the National Committee on US-China Relations in New York. York. They constitute a red line which must not be crossed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had in a interview broadcast hours earlier on MSNBC criticized China for breaking its promises on Hong Kong autonomy and handling the Covid-19 epidemic with a lack of transparency.

Mr Blinken, whose message strayed little from that of his predecessor, Mike Pompeo described China as a major challenge for the United States, but said strong alliances are an advantage for Washington against China.

He said the United States should provide refuge for Hong Kong residents facing repression in the former British colony, as the UK began to do on Sunday.

We have seen China act blatantly to undermine the very commitments it made during the transfer of Hong Kong, Blinken said.

In addition to putting pressure on China over Hong Kong, the Biden administration appears determined to pursue other red line issues, including Taiwan, whose de facto ambassador to Washington was invited to Mr. Bidens last month, a first since 1979.

Mr. Blinken also said he supports defending our values ​​when China challenges them, including in Xinjiang against the Uyghurs.

President Biden has yet to speak with Xi, despite Beijing’s efforts to establish a high-level dialogue.

In an address last week at the World Economic Forum, Xi warned the United States against continuing what he called the confrontation, which he said would lead us to a dead end.

In his speech on Tuesday, Yang said there was a strong case for Washington-Beijing cooperation, attributing the derailment of relations to the Trump administration.

Over the past four years, the Trump administration has adopted misguided policies against China, plunging the relationship into its most difficult period since the establishment of diplomatic ties, he said.

A number of other senior Chinese officials have addressed the American public in recent days, in each case appearing to stress that US policy under Mr. Biden needs to change more than China.

Vice Premier Wang Qishan told U.S. business leaders last week that China seeks a relationship of mutual respect and devoid of conflict and confrontation, according to a summary of the private meeting in the China Daily. An American who joined the video conference said Wang was adamant in describing the Chinese governance model as correct.

Mr. Wangs’ message, this person said, was in fact: Here are the rules of the road.

