Will the successful deployment of the vaccine save Boris Johnson?





W While there may not be a miracle cure for political unpopularity, Boris Johnson may have discovered the closest thing, the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Like the Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax products that will also go live, their arrival has boosted personal ratings for Johnsons and his party. For the first time in months, the Prime Minister and the Tories are starting to regain their polls, albeit at narrow margins, on Sir Keir Starmer and Labor. It certainly makes a change for the government, and the recent row with the European Union over the provision of the proudly British Oxford-AstraZeneca jab has added a patriotic, Brexit-like quality to the general good news about the vaccine rollout. (Notwithstanding that all vaccines have complex multinational supply chains and rely on global scientific collaboration). Even the most ardent rest had to admit that the EU recently misjudged things and succeeded in turning the British into paragons of public health, even as Britain earned the unwelcome distinction of suffering the worst. Covid death rate in Europe. While, as Tony Blair says, Labor should be 20 points ahead in the polls, being roughly neck and neck, given the margin of error, of around 40% , is worrying. It’s possible that as the immunization schedule exceeds expectations and memories of Dominic Cummings and the dire decisions of the past year fade, then the Tories’ heads could stretch further as the grand election rounds. in the UK will arrive in May. The hard work and genius of scientists and the NHS have rubbed off on the government’s popularity, irritating as it may be to some.

