Ankara could be ready for a pivot from the Middle East to Central Asia | Voice of America

ISTANBUL – Turkey and Azerbaijan continue to deepen their relations by launching a major joint military exercise on Monday. The show of force comes as some analysts suggest Ankara may be poised to make a foreign policy pivot from the Middle East to Central Asia.
The 12-day military exercise involves tank divisions, airborne units and “special forces”. Turkish-made weapons are also expected to play a leading role.
Turkish-made drones were instrumental in Azerbaijan’s October defeat against Armenian separatist forces, in a battle against the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan’s victory is seen as a strategic triumph for Turkey. “Turkey has invested heavily in the Azeri army,” said international relations professor Serhat Guvenc from Kadir Has University in Istanbul. Countries have strong ethnic ties and define their relationship as one nation, two states.
The speed and the decisive nature of Azerbaijan’s military success strengthened Turkish influence in the Caucasus, further strengthening the close ties between Ankara and Baku.
“Turkey is expanding its influence in the Caucasus; it will do more in the future,” said Huseyin Bagci, director of the Ankara-based Institute for Foreign Policy.
Bagci suggests that Ankara is about to change its foreign policy, claiming that “Turkey is no longer playing the card of the orientation of Islam and the Middle East, but now rather more nationalist and Turkish nationalism”.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has traditionally positioned himself as the defender of the global rights of Muslims, especially Palestinians. Ankara is also a staunch supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood across the Middle East and of Hamas, which is designated by the United States and the European Union as a terrorist organization.
Much to Israel’s anger and Washington’s dismay, Hamas has held regular meetings in Turkey and Ankara has hosted its leaders. Such movements have traditionally played well among Erdogan’s religious electoral base.
But analysts say Ankara is concerned about the US-brokered Abraham Accords that saw the UAE and Bahrain normalize relations with Israel last year, with Sudan closely.
With reports of other Arab countries, including Turkey’s close ally, Qatar, ready to join the Abrahamic Accords, Bagci says he is aware in Ankara that Turkey faces growing isolation in the country. Middle East.
“The Islamic map and the discourse on Muslim unity for Erdogan no longer works, after the Abrahamic accords,” Bagci said. “Everyone in Turkey realizes that the Arabs are fighting with each other, but they also make peace with each other. Arabs are not Turks. It’s so simple. Turkish public is more aware of this, and the Israelis are the winners. “
But other analysts remain cautious about an abandonment of Turkey from the Middle East and courting of Turkish states in Central Asia. “It’s too early to tell, but there are some indications,” Guvenc said.
Guvenc points out that right-wing political parties in Turkey have broadly followed a philosophy of nationalism and Islam, created by the country’s military rulers in the early 1980s under the banner of Turkish Islamic synthesis.
“I would say that the emphasis on the Turkish component of this synthesis would make sense for this government,” Guvenc said.
Erdogan’s parliamentary coalition partner, nationalist MHP, is seen as supporting policy change. “With MHP, his coalition partner, Erdogan will play more on Turkish nationalism than on the Islamic map,” Bagci said.
But any reorientation towards the Caucasus and beyond to Central Asian countries like Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan is not without risk.
“It certainly won’t go well with Russia, which sees this region as its sphere of influence,” Guvenc said. “In Central Asia, Turkey has already lost the battle and the struggle for influence with Russia, and the Chinese are also increasing its influence.”
Russia has thwarted Turkey’s earlier efforts to project its influence across Central Asia. But Zaur Gasimov, an expert on Russia and Central Asia at the German University of Bonn, suggests Ankara has a stronger hand.
“Compared to the 1990s and 2000s, Turkey today has a lot more leverage to influence the Central Asian republics using its economy and migration policy, just like Russia,” he said.
Turkey hosts large numbers of migrant workers from all Central Asian states, contributing to the development and strengthening of economic and cultural ties.
A growing Turkish presence in Central Asia could be hailed in the region to dampen Russia’s powerful influence.
“For Kazakhstan, deepening cooperation with Turkey, for example, might be necessary to achieve some kind of balance in its relations with Moscow,” Gasimov said.
Gasimov says the Kazakhunease over Moscow has been intensified since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, an area populated by ethnic Russians.
“The Kazakh elites are concerned about Russian policy towards Ukraine and do not feel safe from the northern provinces populated by ethnic Russians in Kazakhstan. Several high ranking Russian politicians have claimed Kazakh territory in the recent past. “, he added.
