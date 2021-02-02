Biden in first trade move reimposes Trump tariff





The big picture: This decision casts a veil on hopes in business in the United States and Europe that Biden will lower tariffs Trump imposes on steel and aluminum imports using the section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This provision allows the President to restrict imports to protect national security.

Trump imposed a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum in 2018. But on January 19, he signed a proclamation lifting the UAE’s aluminum tariff, one of the largest aluminum producers in the world. This coincided with an agreement for the United States to sell the UAE’s 50 F-35 aircraft and up to 18 armed drones.

Why Biden Acted: “In my opinion, the available evidence indicates that imports from the UAE may still displace domestic production, and thus threaten to undermine our national security,” Biden said in the proclamation. .

Biden noted that US importers can apply to the Commerce Department for a Section 232 tariff waiver on products not available from domestic suppliers.

“Tellingly, there were 33 such exclusion requests for aluminum imported from the United Arab Emirates, covering 587,007 tonnes of items, and the Secretary of Commerce rejected 32 of those requests, covering 582,007 tonnes metric, ”Biden said. “This indicates the great degree of overlap between imports from the UAE and what our domestic industry is capable of producing.”

Next step: Last week, the EU ambassador to the United States urged Biden to lift tariffs on European steel and aluminum “immediately”. The EU would respond by immediately lifting its retaliatory rights on the United States, the ambassador said.

Steel companies and unionized workers, as well as primary aluminum producers in the United States, have urged Biden to keep the rights in place. Biden will need to weigh these competing demands against his hopes for a closer relationship with Europe to address common challenges such as the rise of China and climate change.

