What lies ahead for China’s economy in 2021? EJINSIGHT

Thanks to its rapid control of the coronavirus, China was the only major economy to post positive economic growth in 2020, growing 2.3% for the year, and in fact grew more strongly in the fourth quarter of 2020 at 6.5% than during the same period in 2019 at 6%. As we begin 2021, momentum continues to build, and signs are that China has made enough efforts to successfully revive its own economy.

This positive environment has led to lower expectations for further stimulus measures, but there is no indication that the government will tighten its policy prematurely. Rather, it appears to be adopting a wait-and-see approach that may prevail over the next two quarters. On the monetary policy front, the largely neutral policy of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has sought to keep some ammunition in reserve, which has not been necessary so far.

Expect that in 2021, there will be more emphasis on President Xi Jinpings’ dual circulation theory and sustaining better quality growth, with a focus on internal drivers. In part, this implies the need for greater reliance on local technology, which could lead to increased spending on research and development in capital budgets in the years to come. In the area of ​​technology, China is expected to be more cooperative than engaging in strategic geopolitical rivalry and may make more efforts in the future to achieve this.

In the longer term, President Xi seeks to raise China’s per capita GDP to the level of moderately developed countries. This will require an average GDP growth of around 4.8%, doubling the size of the economy, which is not an easy task given the well-known medium-term structural problems in China due to the aging of the economy. population, rising debt burdens and lower potential growth as resources shift to lower productivity. services. The 2035 target is not out of the question, however, as economists expect China’s trend or potential growth to gradually slow from its current rate of 6% to 7%, with a sharp collapse. highly unlikely.

Despite the strong divergence of positive growth in favor of China, the external balance remained in surplus, supporting the renminbi, which means that China was able to increase its share of global exports during the pandemic. In a world of quantitative easing (QE) where yields are zero, Chinese bond markets continue to attract strong inflows from bond investors. Bond yields could be near their peak, and the index’s inclusion should attract more foreign assets into Chinese government bonds, providing further support to the renminbi. We believe favorable conditions for sovereign bonds and the renminbi should continue into 2021, providing a favorable environment for equity markets.

With income growing faster than spending in 2020, households have increased their savings, some of which can also be transferred into stocks. The positive fundamental outlook for Chinese equities in 2021 is even more attractive in relative terms given the still uncertain outlook for many other economies, both developed and emerging.

The increase in household savings also means that the consumer is likely to play a larger role in China’s economic growth in 2021. The outlook for consumer demand in 2021 looks good, with auto sales well above the previous year. 2019 levels and improved consumer confidence and pent-up demand across sectors.

One of the big shocks for investors in 2020 was the postponement of Ant Groups’ initial public offering (IPO) to November, but this is unlikely to impact the strong attractions that major Chinese companies of technology and the new economy hold for global investors in 2021. The delay, in fact, will be a small price to pay if it means a better regulated fintech industry. So far, regulators have taken a liberal approach to fintech and are eager to avoid mistakes when domestic investors have lost over $ 100 billion as many peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms ) unregulated collapsed. Given the importance of commercial banks to China’s financial and economic system, some caution on the part of regulators at this point may be in the interest of investors.

2021 will also see a renewed focus on trade relations, rather than government relations. The consensus in China is that while the United States and China should remain strategic competitors, more communication and dialogue between them can better manage risks, while allowing economic relations to normalize. The phase one trade deal reached in February is expected to survive in amended form. Over time, it can move on to phase two issues such as copyright, intellectual property and transfer of technology. A slowdown in government rhetoric could encourage business leaders in China and the United States to quietly return to normal operations.

In view of the above, the outlook for Chinese equity fundamentals in 2021 looks positive for three main reasons: first, the economic recovery is expected to continue, with consumption being the main driver; second, the approval and distribution of the vaccines should allow China to reopen its borders to the rest of the world at some point next year; and third, global investors are structurally underweight Chinese equities.

– Contact us at [email protected]