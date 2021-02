Opp anti-uprising program thwarted, minister says

LAHORE: Provincial Minister of Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said the PDM would collapse as the people foiled the conspiracies of the opposition anti-development program.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at his camp office, the minister regretted that the PML-N and the PPP had done nothing other than worsen the deprivation of the population. Both sides bankrupted the country by laundering resources abroad. The people have sent a strong message to the looters that they do not care about the opposition’s negative policies, he said.

Unfortunately, the two political families have continuously deceived the people for four decades. Now, the leadership of the PDM is disappointed and those who ask for the resignation of the Prime Minister hide their faces in shame because their deadline has already passed, he added.

The minister regretted that the corrupt gang made a dacoity on the rights of the people and the nation cannot forget the role of two ultra-rich families in promoting corruption in the country. The corrupt have resorted to enmity with the people, with voters rejecting the corrupt in 2018, he argued. Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to purge the country of corruption and is optimistic that the big fish have been caught in the accountability process. The government will continue its efforts against corruption until the logical end and each looter will have to answer for his misdeeds, concluded the minister.

PIEDMC to supply electricity to industrial zones: Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) decided to supply electricity by itself to all industrial zones under its management to facilitate industrialists and take advantage of the open market. Under the leadership of PIEDMC President Syed Nabil Hashmi, an application was transferred to NEPRA for a distribution license. It should be noted that some time ago, NEPRA approved the bilateral competitive negotiation contract market for competitive trade. Given its usefulness, PIEDMC will purchase electricity directly from this market through open tendering. After the license is issued by NEPRA, PIEDMC itself will supply electricity to the industrial areas of Sundar, Quaid-e-Azam, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Bhalwal. An uninterrupted power supply will be made possible with the best transmission system to the industrial sector.

In this regard, the President of PIEDMC stated that the non-provision of public services in today’s industrial age is a terrible process for the industrial sector. We want NEPRA to tackle the undue delay in the supply of electricity to industrial areas as quickly as possible.

