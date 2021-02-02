Komnas HAM Responds to Amien Rais’ Petition to Jokowi Regarding FPI





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Commissioner Komnas HAMMohammad Choirul Anam said his party did not question the steps taken by Amien Rais et al who were members of the Murder Incident Team (TP3) to present a petition asking Indonesian President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi) to complete the case of 6 soldiers of the Islamic Defenders Front (REIT). “Yes Please [silakan] aja, its right, “Anam said to CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (2/2). However, Anam suggested that TP3 should participate in the encouraging recommendations made by Komnas HAM regarding the shooting of 6 laskar to be resolved by law enforcement. Because, he also hopes that the recommendations of Komnas HAM can be implemented optimally.

“It is better if the encouragement is aimed at implementing the recommendations of Komnas HAM. So that the application of the law based on the recommendations can be maximized,” he said. In addition, Anam also urged the police to immediately implement the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission. In addition, he continued, the former head of the national police, General (ret’d) Idham Aziz had already formed a special team to address this issue. He also hopes that the head of the national police, General Polistyo Sigit Prabowo, can continue the task force so that Komnas HAM’s recommendations can be implemented immediately. “A task force has been created with the head of the national police, General Idham Aziz, the former police chief. It only remains for the new head of the national police to continue and confirm. to follow which is quick and concrete, ”Anam said. Previously, TP3 formed a petition titled “People’s Petition for a Settlement of the Murder of Six FPI Warriors by a State Apparatus”. The petition would have been signed by 130 personalities. The petition demands the accountability of President Jokwiikut for the arbitrary actions of the state apparatus in the shooting of 6 FPI soldiers. The petition also urged Jokowi to order the head of the national police to dismiss Jakarta’s Inspector General of Police, Fadil Imran, as a member of the national police. “So that the judicial process for the assassination of six members of the FPI Laskar can be conducted in an objective, open and fair mannerWrote the third petition. (rzr / child)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









