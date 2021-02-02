Mismanagement of virus cost Trump re-election, campaign autopsy says





The internal cut report against Trump claims the election was stolen from him and Biden could not have beaten him fairly and reflects what many Trump campaign officials have been saying privately for months.

The analysis from Fabrizio, a Florida pollster who has worked for Trump for years, was shared by campaign advisers late last year and was provided to the Washington Post on Monday evening. Politico first reported the existence of the document.

The states studied were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas.

State voters overwhelmingly backed a 75% mask mandate and Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist, earned almost as high an approval rating. Trump did not support a mask mandate occasionally mocking the wearing of masks and regularly criticized Fauci, threatening to fire him at times.

Advisers have repeatedly encouraged Trump to wear a mask, to stop attacking Fauci, and to signal to the public that he is taking the coronavirus more seriously, especially after being hospitalized and given an experimental drug. Trump was largely resistant and mocked the virus throughout, sarcastically claiming Covid, Covid, Covid at his rallies and falsely predicting that the virus would leave the news after the election. More than 400,000 people have died from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The report, which groups the states into those held by Trump versus those that have been reversed, says voters found Biden to be more proficient at dealing with the coronavirus crisis and that in both groups he gave him higher marks to be honest.

Although Trump dominated among economically focused voters, according to the analysis, Biden won voters from the coronavirus, which represented a larger share.

He details how Trump lost key demographic groups he needed to win, while praising some of his gains among minority groups.

POTUS suffered its greatest erosion with white voters, particularly white males in both state groups. However, he made double-digit gains with Hispanics in both groups, while his performance among blacks was virtually the same as in 2016. POTUS lost ground with nearly every age group in both groups. groups of states, according to the autopsy, adding that the worst loss was among whites. university educated voters.

In 2016, Trump won the Independents in double digits in the Flipped and Held groups. They have changed considerably against him in 2020, according to the analysis.

Voters over 65 have also moved away from Trump, the report says.

There were several other findings that hurt him too. Voters who made a decision in the last month of the campaign narrowly went for Biden rather than Trump, the report says, though Trump was hoping to gain momentum after his final debate performance.

And while Trump has spent much of the last few days getting Amy Coney Barretts to vote on the Supreme Court, it may have turned against him politically, writes Fabrizio.

9 out of 10 voters from both groups said SCOTUS was a factor in the decision to vote. Ironically, those who said it was a factor voted for Biden in both state groups, while those who said it was not a factor voted POTUS by large margins.

The analysis indicates that voters gave former Vice President Mike Pence slightly higher ratings than Vice President Harris, but that was not a determining factor.

