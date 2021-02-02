Pro-Assad forces clash with Kurdish security

A militia loyal to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad on Sunday attacked Kurdish security forces from Asayesh in Hasaka, in the northeast of the country, breaking a long-standing and tense lull in hostilities between the two sides.

Syrian Kurdish forces, in particular the People’s Protection Units (YPG / YPJ), have been fighting Sunni jihadist groups in Syria for years and cooperating with allied American forces. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition made up largely of YPG fighters, were the main militia involved in the liberation of Raqqa, the “capital” of the “caliphate” of the Islamic State, in 2017.

During the Islamic State’s reign of terror, the YPG mainly focused on their struggle and establishing a sovereign Kurdistan in the territory known as Rovjava, in the north of the nation. Rather, the Syrian army under Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies have spent most of their time fighting predominantly Sunni rebel groups seeking to overthrow the Damascus regime. The complicated theater that emerged during the peak years of the Syrian Civil War meant that the Kurds and Assad’s forces were waging parallel wars with little interaction with each other.

In the aftermath of the defeat of the Islamic State, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invaded Syria to attack Kurdish forces, claiming that the YPG and its all-female force, the YPJ, was a wing of the designated Marxist terrorist organization by the United States, Kurdistan. Workers’ Party (PKK). Years before the launch of “Operation Spring of Peace” in 2019, Turkey’s official name for its invasion of Syria, Erdogan said Turkey would only invade Syria to “end the tyrant’s rule. Assad, who terrorizes with state terror, ”and“ no other reason. ”Assad also called Erdogan a“ terrorist ”.

Turkey has maintained a constant presence in Syrian Kurdistan for over a year now, without significantly threatening the stability of the Assad regime. With few enemies remaining between him and the complete end of the Syrian civil war, Assad has now begun to turn his attention to the Kurdish forces.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), run by the Assad regime, reported On Sunday, protests by Arab residents swept through Hasaka and Qamishli. SANA claimed that the protesters were calling for an end to the US and Turkish military presence in Syria and accused Kurdish forces of firing at the crowd of protesters. Rudaw, a Kurdish news agency, reported that the Kurdish forces engaged in a “shootout”, but against the National Defense Forces allied to Assad.

The protests were also reportedly in response to a “siege” by Kurdish forces on towns in response to an Assad regime’s blockade on a Kurdish region and did not prevent civilians from moving freely, according to Rudaw. Kurdish forces control the two towns, but Assad’s fighters remain present in some small areas of the town. The “siege” would only affect soldiers in those areas.

In 2018, SDF negotiators brokered a deal with the Assad regime and its Russian allies in return for protection from the ongoing Turkish attack that included handing over parts of Rojava to Assad, despite historic control. Kurdish affected areas. The deal followed the announcement by the United States at the time of its intention to withdraw completely from Syria, which has yet to take place. Russian negotiators have long sought to convince the Kurds to hand over all Hasaka.

We neither like nor prefer this scenario, Elham Ahmad, co-chair of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the SDF, told Breitbart News in early 2019. If we allow the regime to our border, it would be seen as a defeat for the democratic project that we were able to build. We were forced to choose either Turkish tanks and aerial bombardment or to place regime forces on the border between us and Turkey.

“To break the siege, regime forces” began to incite residents and their supporters to hold a demonstration “in Hasaka and Qamishli on Sunday morning,” Rudaw reported, citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Voice of America confirmed that at least one person, a policeman, died during the clash on Sunday.

“In response, militiamen affiliated with the Syrian government attacked a nearby checkpoint manned by Kurdish fighters, prompting a shootout between the two sides, local media reported,” Voice of America added. The outlet, citing regional geopolitical experts, noted that one of the causes of the tensions is the potential that Assad is negotiating with Erdogan to cooperate in an attack on Kurdish forces.

Local Kurdish forces in the affected towns issued a statement on Monday accusing Assad’s forces of intentionally seeking to create chaos to expand his influence in the region.

The national defense militia continues to sow discord between different components of the region, especially after targeting our security checkpoints in Qamishli and today targeting our security points in Hasaka, the statement said. Lily, according to Rudaw.

Follow Frances Martel onFacebookandTwitter.