Coal-Dependent China Enters Nationwide Carbon Trading





BEIJING – China cautiously adopted its carbon trading program on Monday, a key part of its plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. But critics note that the prices and penalties are too low to make much of a difference, at least initially. Emission ceilings are allocated to companies. Companies that exceed their quotas must buy credits from companies that do not have any. The aim is to encourage Chinese companies to make green investments to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. “We aim to reach a peak of CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations in a speech in September. China piloted its emissions trading market for the first time in 2013 in some areas. It eventually covered Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing and Shenzhen, as well as the provinces of Hubei, Guangdong and Fujian. Trade volume reached 2.19 billion yuan ($ 340 million) for the year 2018-19 according to the China Carbon Pricing Survey, more than 50% from the previous year. In the initial phase of the national program, 2,225 utilities that emit 26,000 tonnes or more per year will be assigned caps. Until 2025, the program is planned to be phased in to seven other major emitters: steel, building materials, petrochemicals, chemicals, non-ferrous metals, papermaking and aviation. . Most analysts expect emissions allowances to initially trade cheaply. Although the value is ultimately decided by the market, the government will adjust the volume traded to keep prices within a certain range. Market players see a ton of greenhouse gases starting at 50 yuan on average – just under $ 8. That’s a fraction of the average 33 euros ($ 40) in the European market. The price is expected to reach 71 yuan in 2025, then 93 yuan by the end of the decade. Low prices will likely weaken the effectiveness of the program. The fines imposed on companies exceeding their limits are only around 20,000 to 30,000 yuan. “A fine will not be very painful,” said a source in the steel industry. Beijing is cautious in extending the program for the sake of economic growth and a national energy mix heavily dependent on coal. If tough emissions caps were suddenly imposed on a wide range of industries, higher costs could be passed on to higher utility prices and elsewhere, depressing economic activity for consumers and businesses. In fact, the rules themselves state that trade in a national market will be done “step by step”. The electrical industry alone produces around 4 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases per year. The figure exceeds 5 billion tonnes including the other seven sectors, such as steel. In the European Union, which has the largest emissions trading program on the planet, the companies targeted only produce 2 billion tonnes per year. The Chinese program is on the way to becoming the world leader. Yet, for market mechanisms to have an impact, changes going beyond the market itself will be necessary. The development of financial products linked to emissions credits is a promising area. In Beijing and other places that have hosted pilot trading programs, banks have extended loans using credits as collateral. Researchers at the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, called in January for a legal framework to clarify the status of environmental rights. To pave the way for investment funds to support efforts to tackle climate change, the appropriate legal infrastructure must be in place, they said.







