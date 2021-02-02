Trump welcomes Ja Rule’s celebrity booking app Iconn, rapper says





Former President Donald Trump is invited to use Ja Rule’s celebrity booking app.

The 44-year-old rapper spoke to TMZ recently and said that although Trump was banned from Twitter, he would not be barred from using Iconn, which can be used to book performers for events and the like.

Twitter decided to kick Trump off in the wake of the Jan.6 Capitol riots after his online posts were found to be at least partially responsible for the events by the social media platform. Other platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have also suspended his accounts.

“Listen, listen, this is freedom for everyone. Anyone can go on any platform,” said the “Always On Time” rapper. “But I guess if he starts doing crazy things like trying to anger his base and get the Proud Boys to advance on Iconn, yeah, then he has to go.”

Ja Rule (left) said former President Donald Trump (right) was asked to use his celebrity booking app Iconn after being banned from Twitter. (Getty Images)

The Proud Boys are a far-right group and two New York men newly identified by the Justice Department as members of the Proud Boys were slapped on Friday with additional conspiracy charges in connection with the riot on the U.S. Capitol .

The Grammy-nominated artist, born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, joked, “All the funny shit is out of you, Donny, you gotta go.”

Ja Rule’s stance on the former president isn’t entirely clear, but in 2015 he told Fox Business he was a Democrat and loved Hillary Clinton, while also showing interest in Jeb Bush’s candidacy. .

He continued to TMZ: “[Twitter CEO] Jack Dorsey, he said it best when he made the actual ban on Trump. He said he thought it was the right thing to do, but he also thought it was a slippery slope, and that’s exactly how I felt about it. “

Former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter following the Capitol Riots in Washington DC on January 6 when Congress was due to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. (AP Photo / Julio Cortez, file)

The rapper echoed Dorsey’s feelings again, saying, “I really believe it was the right decision because the rhetoric and the stuff [Trump] everyone’s tweeting was just stirring – they rushed the god d – ned Capitol for Christ’s sake. “

“Something had to be done,” Ja Rule said.

He added, “Trump, come to Iconn, get yourself a page, but you better behave.”

Danielle Wallace of Fox News contributed to this report

