DKI Pemprov agrees with Jokowi: PPKM results are unsatisfactory





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) mentioning the imposition of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) is ineffective because cases of increased COVID-19. Agree with Jokowi, Pemprov DKI Jakarta considered that the results of the PPKM were not satisfactory. “As stated by Pak Jokowi in PPKM indeed, the results are not satisfactory. For this reason, DKI Provincial Government of Jakarta also continues to make efforts to prevent and treat it with various efforts besides improving health facilities including hospitals, beds, isolation rooms, intensive care wards as well as our burials, “DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza. Patria told the Jakarta Red Cross (PMI) office in central Jakarta on Tuesday (2/2/2021). Riza mentioned one of the causes of the increase in cases COVID-19 it’s the long end-of-year vacation. Apart from that, the activities trial COVID-19 in DKI Jakarta is also high. “The evaluation did not give good results, just as our hopes are due to the long end of year vacation. So our society is probably bored enough,” he explained. “But the rate of spread is also high due to the high rate trial The DKI provincial government in Jakarta made 111,000 in one week, 11 times more than what is requested by the WHO, ”he continued. This politician from Gerindra also passed on the current payback rate COVID-19 in DKI Jakarta has increased. In addition, the death rate in the capital has fallen by 1.6%. “The cure rate continues to increase to 89.3% and the death rate has fallen to 1.6%. Hopefully we can cut the chain of spread soon,” he said. So far the activity PPKM DKI Jakarta volume 2 is still in progress, although PPKM ineffective. The DKI Jakarta provincial government will continue to increase the availability of health facilities (health facilities) for COVID-19 funerals. “In principle, DKI Jakarta is preparing various supports for the facilities and infrastructure that we keep improving depending on the situation and conditions, as well as the number of health workers that we keep adding and improving,” said he explained. Find out more on the following page: Watch the video: Jokowi Value PPKM Ineffective! [Gambas:Video 20detik]

