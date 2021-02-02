Such relentless bad governance





In my column for January 1, I asked: What did the PTI do for Pakistan during its time in power? My thesis was that after the hype created by the media and patriotic uncles sharing posts on Facebook and Whatsapp, the PTI failed to meet the needs of the people. Here, I list some of his broken promises.

On the evening of July 25, 2018, as the results arrived, the Pakistan Election Commission computer program that compiled the results, called RTS, ceased to function.

For the first time, the main leaders of four of the biggest parties were fleeing Karachi. The PTI was declared the winner against PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif in Baldia. The PML-N had commissioned a pre-election poll, which showed it had 42 percent support with JUI at number two at 17 percent. The PTI was at number four, behind the MQM.

PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had the upper hand in a Lyari race where his only real competitor was TLP. And here too the PTI won, beating the PPP and the TLP. In the lines area and the headquarters of the Soldier Bazar, the MQM, then organizer, Farooq Sattar, lost to the PTI, even to the surprise of the PTI’s own members. The only party leader to win from Karachi was Imran Khan.

After the PTI was nominated as the biggest party, Khan addressed the nation and said he would not live in the Prime Minister’s House because, being the leader of a poor country, he would be embarrassed. to live in a sumptuous house. He chose a smaller house in the same complex, but has now, I guess, gotten over his embarrassment and lives on his own 300 kanal (150,000 yard) estate, and commutes by helicopter daily.

The new government promised to convert PM House into a university and an event was even held to commemorate this decision. Yet that still has not happened. The houses of the provincial governors did not turn into libraries either.

The government has said it will bring about austerity and cut spending. In fact, however, current government spending, including the budgets of the prime minister’s office and presidents, has grown faster than inflation over the past two years. True to form, the PTI attempted to show, wrongly, that the PM’s office expenses had decreased by excluding certain incurred expenses that were recorded in the PM’s office budget in previous years.

The current government has promised that it will double revenues. In fact, despite skyrocketing inflation, in two years it hasn’t even surpassed the revenue PML-N had collected in its last year. The tax-to-GDP ratio, which the PML-N had raised to 11.2%, has been reduced to 9.3%.

The PTI said it would increase exports. After a huge devaluation, you would think it would at least succeed. You are wrong. Exports in the first two years of the current government were lower than the number of PML-N governments last year. In the first half of this year, our exports are 5% lower than last year.

The PTI criticized previous (democratic) governments for borrowing and said it would cut borrowing. Instead, in two years he added 40% of all debt incurred in Pakistan’s history. If we give free electricity, gas, sugar and atta to all Pakistanis (including all homes, factories, hospitals, schools, etc.) for the next four years, the expenditure would be even lower. to the debt contracted by this government in just two years. . The reasons are the highest budget deficits in history over the past two years and the doubling of interest rates to induce hot capital investors. This destructive rise in interest rates crippled our manufacturing sector and caused huge job losses.

The PTI has promised to provide one crore job. Since the party came to power, unemployment has risen by over 40 lakhs and over a million people have been forced into abject poverty. Millions more children are falling asleep hungry than ever before. We were also told that the PTI would build 50 lakh houses. Not a single house was built.

This government has promised to keep inflation low. Yet today, food inflation in Pakistan is setting new records. The sharp price increases of minor crops, including vegetables, are due to ITP policies which have impoverished smallholder farmers, reducing their ability to grow vegetables, etc. This reduction in the supply of food has led to an increase in prices.

Of course, the rise in the prices of certain commodities, especially sugar and wheat, is due to corruption. The FIA’s sugar investigation report must be disheartening for PTI supporters wondering how a party that campaigned on an anti-corruption platform gave in so quickly to greed, as if corruption was what he had come to do.

The cruel increase (up to 300 percent) in drug prices can only be explained by greed. Unfortunately, this greed directly hurts the sick and the poor every time they go to buy life-saving medicines.

It is not greed, but utter madness, however, that accounts for the utterly unwarranted destruction of our civil aviation industry and PIA’s reputation. What prompted a minister to make a flawed and incorrect statement about Pakistani pilots and make PIA no longer able to fly to most international destinations is staggering. His first respect for the declaration, and then his backtracking, after it was too late, hurt our national airline without end. On top of that, the prime minister’s closest adviser decided to shut down the Roosevelt Hotel, PIA’s most valuable asset. This hotel is now under threat of seizure by a company that won a lawsuit against Pakistan, just as a PIA plane was seized in Malaysia a few days ago. The sad saga of this government is relentless.

Malaysia is a friendly nation, but upset with us when our Prime Minister, after promising for the first time, failed to show up to a summit held there. The fact that we have publicly explained the absence of the prime ministers due to pressure from Saudi Arabia means that we have also upset the Saudis. So we achieved the unique feat of upsetting both sides of a fight at the same time. The Saudi authorities are now asking for their money, the Emiratis are not giving us visas, and even Iran is not a big fan of ours. We have managed to have bitter relations with Islamic countries from all sides.

Khan tweeted how he wanted Narendra Modi to win the election in India. Why he would tweet his preferences in elections in a foreign country is beyond me, but in case his wish comes true. Modi won the election and quickly annexed occupied Kashmir. We couldn’t even get the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to call a protest meeting. But we have renamed the highway from Kashmir to Islamabad as the Srinagar highway.

Because the PTI was declared the winner of 14 NA seats in Karachi, it announced a big package of Rs165 billion for Karachi. No money has actually been released. When Karachi was flooded in 2020 after heavy rains, the central government announced a larger package of 1.1 trillion rupees. Again, in almost a year, no money has been released. But, of course, the package is very beautiful.

Finally, the main argument of the PTI was that it will put an end to corruption. Transparency International has just released a report that shows what we know: corruption has increased under this government.

Twitter: @MiftahIsmail

The author was Federal Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

