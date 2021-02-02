Openness, inclusiveness and sustainable development

President Xi Jinping’s speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) has direct relevance to contemporary politics and dynamics. The world was struggling in its fight against Covid-19 and its impacts, and it struck in the second wave that rocked the global economy and people’s confidence. Economic growth and development are declining. According to the World Bank, the world economy contracted by 5.2% in 2020. Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell in several ways. UNCTAD pointed out that FDI contracted by 40% in 2020 and will contract further between 5 and 10% in 2021. This is the first time after 2005 that FDI has fallen below the threshold. of $ 1 trillion.

Poverty and inequality are on the rise across the world. Even the most developed economies are observing this trend. A World Bank report, “Poverty and Shared Prosperity,” concluded that 88 to 115 million people would fall into the extreme poverty trap ($ 1.90). The main victims would be developing countries, and underdeveloped countries and South Asia stand out from other regions. Also, a slight change in the poverty line will increase the multiple numbers (a change from $ 1.90 to $ 3.20 will increase the number to 223 million) and 71% of that population would be from South Asia. It will affect around 9.1 to 9.4% of the population and after 20 years, extreme poverty shows a positive trend. The World Bank predicts that the economy will recover by 4% growth in 2021, which is not enough to offset the impacts of Covid-19. This is encouraging but we will have to wait for the results of the vaccine and the end of the second wave.

In addition to Covid-19, the world also faces a reckless trade war, a war of technological supremacy, ultra-nationalism and the closure of open trade opportunities. Countries appear determined to wage a trade war without exception. Although it impacts everyone, everyone is happy to fight in the name of the national interest.

In this context, President Xi’s speech can be seen as an important intervention globally to address the challenges. It echoed China’s “new development philosophy” which is all about openness, inclusion and sustainable development with a slogan of equality and shared community. The speech also contained the same elements. President Xi began by urging world leaders and countries to come together and strengthen macroeconomic coordination, which is currently the most sought-after commodity. The rise of ultra-nationalism and country-first slogans resulted in the building of walls between countries. Another reason for these walls is the prejudices adopted by some countries. Prejudice has forced countries to be arrogant and to fight against globalization. So the first step to breaking down these walls is to improve coordination between countries.

The Chinese president also stressed the need and importance of cooperation to tackle major global issues. This is a prerequisite for moving forward on the development path and fighting the fallout from Covid-19, poverty, food insecurity, etc. But cooperation must be built on principles of equality and an importance due to cultural diversity and the national context.

The second most important point of the speech was to bridge the gap between poor and rich countries. It would be a game-changer and pave the way for the community with a shared future if China succeeds in infusing the spirit globally. Currently, the world is sharply divided between the haves (North) and the have-nots (South). However, the goal can only be achieved with new systems of engagement and economic growth moving away from a theory of spillovers. President Xi made it clear that China will stick to new types of engagement with the core elements of dignity and equality. China will work to promote win-win engagement, openness and economic relations. Every effort will be made to protect the interests of the less developed and developing countries. The analysis also shows that the win-win openness strategy is also closely linked to China’s dual circulation economy model (DCME) and the new development philosophy. Through DCME, China will open up its economy globally to increase imports to meet local demand for raw materials and people consumption.

However, the win-win openness strategy must keep in mind the different needs of countries and the development status of economies. Here we can cite the example of CPEC, where Pakistan and China have adopted the same strategy. It helps Pakistan to move smoothly on the road to the implementation of the CPEC.

Third, President Xi also stressed the role of science and technology in international development and to achieve the goal of a community with a shared future. Science, technology and innovation will be essential to achieve future development and tackle challenges such as Covid-19, climate change, etc. China is already a leader in many technologies like quantum computing, 5-G, robotics, etc. this is one of the most important elements of China’s new development philosophy, rather, the new philosophy relies on science, technology and innovation to achieve high-end growth and development. It will also be useful in achieving sustainable development, combating climate change, environmental degradation and inequalities. This is also important, because thanks to the Belt and Road initiative, China can share its fortune on a larger scale.

The last but most important part of the speech was about sustainable development. This is most important, because the world is in dire need of a vision to implement sustainable development. President Xi has made it clear that China will hit peak carbon before 2030. He also assured the world that China will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. These are big announcements as the world is fighting hard for it. overcome the challenges of environmental degradation and the impacts of climate change. The vision corresponds exactly to the Chinese vision of “ecological civilization”.

In conclusion, the speech gives a positive atmosphere in difficult times. In short, the speech has a strong message of openness, inclusion and sustainable development by adhering to the principles of human dignity and the sovereignty of countries. However, the world will have to wait and watch how China implements the highlighted areas at the national level and engages with the world by adopting a strategy of win-win cooperation. The overviews are already there in the BRI, the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment and Cooperation to fight Covid-19 (China has cooperated with over 150 countries), etc. We hope that this will also help small, less developed and poor countries bridge the development gap. For this, China will have to launch special programs for poor countries such as agriculture, food security and health, etc. through South-South cooperation. China will also have to help countries to open up gradually to take advantage of emerging opportunities and become part of a community of shared future.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 2nd, 2021.

As Opinion and editorial on Facebook, to follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily coins.