AHY Surati Jokowi, protest by KSP boss Moeldoko against the democratic coup





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The chairman of the Central Executive Council of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), revealed that there was a political movement which led to an attempt to take over the leadership of the Democratic Party by force. The charge was brought by AHY in a press release to the Democratic Party’s office of the PDP in Jakarta on Monday (1/2/2021). “We consider it necessary to provide an official explanation for the real sit-in, namely the existence of a political movement which led to an attempt to take control of the Democratic Party by force, which certainly threatens the sovereignty and existence of the Democratic Party. the Democratic Party, ”he said. AHY said that, according to testimonies and testimonies from many parties, the move involved senior government officials, who were functionally part of the power circle closest to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In addition, this movement has also reportedly received the support of a number of ministers and senior officials in Jokowi’s administration. “Of course, we do not easily believe and continue to prioritize the principle of ‘presumption of innocence’ in this matter,” AHY said. “That is why, this morning, I officially sent a letter to the Honorable President Joko Widodo to obtain confirmation and clarification from him concerning the veracity of the news we have received,” he continued. The head of the Democratic Party’s Strategic Communications Agency, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, revealed that the character in question was the head of the presidential office of General President TNI (retired) Moeldoko. << On the basis of the confession, the testimony, the BAP of a number of leaders of the central and regional levels of the Democratic Party that we obtained, they were met directly with KSP Moeldoko who wanted to take the leadership of the Party Democrat unconstitutional for in the interest of pencapresan 2024, ”he said. “It is not about the Democrats against the palace, nor about the blues against the red. It is about the abuse of power by taking the name of the president,” Herzaky continued in his statement on Monday (1/2 / 2021). Regarding the Democratic Party’s letter, he said he was still awaiting a response from Jokowi. “We have received information that the President has read our letter,” Herzaky said. Full news >>> Click here



(friends)



