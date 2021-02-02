BREAKINGVIEWS – Myanmar coup does more harm than good for China





Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi awaits the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 18, 2020. Nyein Chan Naing / Pool via REUTERS HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) – The overthrow of the elected government of Myanmars has nothing to envy to China. President Xi Jinping may not have joined other world leaders in condemning Monday’s coup, in which Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratic political leaders were arrested. But while Chinese influence may increase by default, there is nothing else to celebrate. Back in the days when Myanmars’ military government was an international outcast, the Chinese capital was mostly the city’s only money. But opportunities were limited to extractive projects and hydropower. When the junta began to pull back in 2011, foreign investment in the country increased to more than a third of production in 2019. A quarter of these came from China, and the growth also boosted the demand for Chinese products. The total monthly trade volume between the two countries, though low at $ 1.6 billion, has quadrupled since liberalization began. Beijing also hopes that the country will become an important link in the Xis Belt and Road initiative. Myanmars’ army, however, has an uneven economic record. In 1987, General Ne Win renamed the currency based on his numerological superstitions. From now on, his successors are once again in charge, declaring a state of emergency that will last for a year. The military is wary of China, given Beijing’s interference in ethnic insurgencies near the border. The junta’s commitment to further liberalize foreign direct investment is questioned. Oxford Economics estimates the coup could cut this year’s GDP growth in half to 2%. The Xis regime might find it easier to push through contentious deals with Naypyidaw; less transparency and more force could allow the blocked $ 3.6 billion Myitsone hydroelectric dam to resume, for example. China will also be able to export its domestic security technologies to help the government drive out dissidents. But executives who run businesses in the less scary parts of China’s new economy believe that smartphone apps, e-commerce and financial services will have little reason to invest. Myanmar will also not be a good place for outsourcing manufacturing. The Chinese Communist Party argues that its authoritarian model can provide superior economic growth, and to be sure the Myanmars system was riddled with flaws, including what the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing. But Beijing could still miss this particular democracy. Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial agenda-setting information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories as they circulate the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.







