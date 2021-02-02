Boris Johnson finds himself in dire straits in Scotland





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Image Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going through difficult times. North of the British border, it is Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, who fires the shots. She tells the Scots if they can go to work, travel, or meet friends and relatives. Under a constitutional settlement designed 20 years ago to kill nationalism, health policy was devolved to the constituent nations of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Today, nationalism is alive. Brexit, it is true, has helped put Scottish independence back on the agenda. The Scots voted almost two to one to stay in the European Union. (As always, Nationalists conveniently forget that more than a third of their supporters voted to leave.) But it was the health crisis that brought the crisis to the fore. On the one hand, Johnsons personality is a concern. His u-turns and undeserved boast of policies to beat the world are playing badly. Last week he visited Scotland to highlight the undoubted success of the British vaccination program. According to local unionists, the tone of the prime ministers was all wrong. He keeps telling us how grateful we should all be, a veteran of the 2014 independence referendum tells me. These communication failures matter: recent opinion polls have shown this. So what can the British government do to reverse the nationalist trend? The SNP is likely to win big against the demoralized forces of the Conservative and Labor parties in the Scottish elections scheduled for May. Sturgeon will then call for another referendum. If Johnson refuses, bomb him in court. The radical wing of his party even threatens a savage Catalan referendum if it loses the cause. Recent polls show, however, that an overwhelming majority of Scots want to avoid any independence campaign before Covid-19 is removed. The Scottish Conservative leader says Unionists should boycott any illegal polls in any case. Johnson could therefore play to buy time and deny the SNP a referendum, perhaps hoping that a troubled vendetta between Sturgeon and his predecessor as leader, Alex Salmond, could bring it down. However, simply saying no to a vote has its downsides. Angry nationalist sentiment will only increase, and Sturgeon distrust can cause serious damage. She was given a taste last week when she appeared to join Brussels against London in the dispute over AstraZenecas vaccine supplies to the continent. Various constitutional reform projects have been launched by the opposition Labor Party to calm the independence debate, one eye-catching plan suggests a federal UK. Such a DIY appeals to people of spirit, but it will not appeal to those for whom independence is a leap of faith. A constitutional commission typically takes years to report, anyway, so nationalists call it a delaying tactic. Even if a new rule was cobbled together quickly, the SNP would pocket new powers and always come back for more. Sooner or later, I would risk, a referendum will be conceded if the popular demand is there. Canada felt that it took two votes to kill Quebec Libre separatism, the second time by a very narrow margin indeed. National bankruptcy warnings The arguments will be fierce and Johnson is not the man to make them. To win, trade unionists will have to become local. The leaders of Scotland’s non-nationalist parties will need to put aside their differences and make an emotional and rational plea for 300 years of multi-nationality and open borders. Identity politics does not lend itself entirely to reason. The heart can rule the head. Just ask UK voters who ignored warnings from previous Conservative governments of national bankruptcy and chose to leave the EU. The sky did not fall on their heads, as prophesied, but neither did they enter the highlands promised to the sun. This result was encouraging enough for the SNP. An influential wing of unionists wants to learn the lessons of the European referendum. Had the leave campaign been forced to fight under the Hard Brexit terms ultimately negotiated between London and Brussels, hesitant voters might have chosen to stay. Dreamers have been helped by the vagueness of the real costs of exiting the single market. The SNP took an equally relaxed approach to the details, last week releasing an independence plan that still did not regulate how a Scottish currency would work. Therein lies its major weakness. London should only negotiate the terms of a divorce deal with nationalists who can be put to the Scottish people in a referendum. Floating voters who run almost everything and hold independence in their hearts but vote with their wallets could tip the scales in favor of the Union. No battle plan remains intact once contact is established with the enemy, and it is not ideal. But at least it’s a plan. Johnson had better come up with his own strategy quickly. Martin Ivens is editor and political commentator

