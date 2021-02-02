Erdogan says Turkey needs a new constitution





In a surprising development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about the need to draft a new civil constitution for Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey – In an unexpected comment on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of the need to draft a new civil constitution for Turkey. In a televised speech following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan recalled that the country’s last two constitutions adopted in 1961 and 1982 were drafted following military coups and contained indelible traces of the military supervision. Erdogan said the new constitution should be civil, but did not specify. Perhaps the time has come for Turkey to debate a new constitution, Erdogan said. This work must be carried out in front of the people and by the participation of all their representatives in a transparent manner, and the text which emerges must be presented to the people for their approval. Erdogan added that he would discuss the issue with his partisan nationalist allies. If we come to a common understanding … with our partners, we could take steps for a new constitution in the coming period, he said. In 2018 Turkey moved from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that concentrated most of the power in the hands of the president. The transition took place following a referendum which amended several articles of the 1982 Constitution. Separately, Erdogan also said that Turkey is building a microsatellite launch facility that will soon start sending Turkish and foreign satellites. God willing, at a not-so-distant date, we will launch our country’s satellites and those of our friends into space from our own facility, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos