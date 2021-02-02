Opposition MPs write to Prime Minister Modi to demand action in Delhi Police raids on lawyer Mehmood Pracha’s office









New Delhi [India]Feb. 2 (ANI): Several Members of Parliament (MP) including CPI Leader (M) Elamaram Kareem on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for immediate action after Delhi police raids on attorney’s office Mehmood Pracha last year.

In the letter, opposition leaders pointed out “a serious breach in the justice process by the Delhi police.”

“Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha, who represents a number of cases of victims of community violence and other cases involving members of the ruling Center party, was searched and seized by a large group of armed police from the Special Delhi Cell Police who broke into his office and searched for over twelve hours, ”the letter read.

MPs argued that the incident set a “shocking precedent” and questioned the Centre’s power to violate a fundamental principle of justice of attorney-client confidentiality.

“The goal was to gain access to computers containing the files of many of these sensitive cases. It sets a shocking precedent. If a lawyer represents business, which the Government does not like, the police have the right to raid the lawyer’s office and take a break. a fundamental principle of justice which is confidentiality between a lawyer and the client? “added the letter.

The letter also mentioned that the Supreme Court Bar Association had registered a strong protest in this context.

“The seizures of confidential information protected by the professional secrecy of the lawyer, during a search carried out by the police authorities themselves which prosecute the clients of the lawyer, will prejudice the rights and guarantees of the accused . They are illegal and contravene all the canons of protection available to a client and his lawyers, ”the association said in a resolution.

Opposition leaders further noted that a strong message must be sent to Delhi police that such lawless behavior will not be tolerated, and urged Prime Minister Modi to take urgent and immediate action. against those responsible.

Pracha argued in this court that a search was carried out at his office on December 24, 2020 and, in accordance with the provisions of Article 165 CrPC, the agency should have immediately informed the search and the items seized to the relevant magistrate.

However, Pracha argued that the same was not done and, therefore, he filed an application under Article 165 (5) CrPC and argued that all the research was filmed in accordance with the court order dated December 22. He claimed he was entitled to a copy of the video footage.

Meanwhile, Delhi police alleged that Pracha falsified documents and instigated a man to falsely testify in connection with a case related to violence in northeast Delhi in February last year.

Pracha has represented various defendants and plaintiffs in the violence in northeast Delhi.

Various cases have been recorded of violence in northeast Delhi, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured.

On December 27, a court here on Sunday ordered Delhi police to retain all of the footage from the search of Pracha’s home. (ANI)







