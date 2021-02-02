Susi fights buzzer after calling for Abu Janda to unsubscribe on Twitter

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti “ attacked ” with ringtones or buzzers on his official Twitter account @susipudjiastuti after inviting him no longer follow Permadi Arya’s Twitter account alias Abu Janda |

Instead of remaining silent, Susi fought the attack with “jokes” through her Twitter account.

The attack began when Susi directly invited her Twitter followers to stop following orno longer follow Abu Janda’s Twitter account.





“Go unsubscribe. For our peace and our health. Let’s go! Let’s go!“Susi wrote in her Twitter account as quoted CNNIndonesia.com, Last Friday (29/1).

The call was made by Susi because he believes there should be no more teasing about tribal, religious, racial and interethnic undertones (SARA) like Abu Janda did.

Abu Janda is known to be in a police case regarding his racist tweet against Papua’s former Komnas HAM commissioner Natalius Pigai and Islam Arogan’s statement.

Responding to Susi’s tweet, Abu Janda responded by asking the fisherwoman and aviator from Pangandaran, West Java, not to take a short position.

“Don’t have a short fuse. First explore what’s going on. I don’t know what the problem is, play straight (comment),” Abu Janda said.

Subsequently, Susi’s Twitter account was bombarded with internet user accounts defending Widow Abu. Some of his photos have even been released during selfie shots with several personalities opposed to the Joko Widodo (Jokowi) administration.

From what was originally an enemy of Susi against Permadi Arya, this woman is now trained as a “traitor” to Jokowi. Not many people even mentioned that the reason Susi was no longer a minister was because she was against Jokowi.

Susi was later referred to as part of the “desert lizard” and “kampret”. Two terms that emerged in the 2019 presidential election as parties opposed to Jokowi.

One of them, the question arises as to why only guest Abu Janda Susi was not followed on social media, while Rizieq Shihab, who clearly has a lot of masses, did not pay attention to Susi. .

“Why didn’t Ms. Susi urge people not to follow Rizieq, Tengku Zulkarnaen, Haikal Hassan and others whose calls were so provocative? Is it because they had a mass when Abu Janda did not?“A tweet from the @AdiRichardo account that was immediately mentioned to Susi.

A brief discussion immediately answered the question.

“Too ignorant of the question”Said Susi.

Permadi Arya aka Abu Janda, a social media activist. (CNN Indonesia / Adhi Wicaksono) Permadi Arya aka Abu Janda, a social media activist. (CNN Indonesia / Adhi Wicaksono)

Not only that, Susi was also accused of participating in the financing of mass actions 212 and 411 in 2016 when a large demonstration with the title of defense of Islam took place in Jakarta. Susi denied.

With a joke, Susi responded to this byretweet some accounts respond to teasing on 411 and 212. Many defended Susi with a joke, help was given because the masses could not afford to hire Susi Air, Susi’s plane.

You could tell Susi responded to all the buzzer attacks with a joke. He mentioned several times that he was at sea when there was a question “where is Susi’s position”.

Even though the questions refer to the “position” in the form of Susi’s current support for whom.

Susi also repeatedly responded to the buzzer with laughing emoticons. He continued to fight buzzer attacks with jokes.

Besides Susi, the eldest daughter of the 4th President of the Republic of Indonesia Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur), Alissa Wahid was also attacked by internet users who were defending Abu Janda. This was in response to Alissa’s statement, who said that Abu Janda’s attitude was against the NU people who were very humble, not proud and careful with others.

“It’s totally opposite to the character of NU,” Alissa said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com by phone on Friday (29/1) evening.

Susi then gave a heart emoticon in one of her tweets, referring to the news that Alissa was attacked by “buzzer troops”.

Similar to Susi, Alissa, via her Twitter account, also responded to the “ attacks ” from netizens who defended Abu Janda with the jokes and facts she made with the Gusdurian network.

