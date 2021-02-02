Yash fans ask for national holiday on release date, write PM Narendra Modi





‘KGF: Chapter 2’ starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt is scheduled for release on July 16. Yash’s fan group on Twitter, after the release date was announced, have now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring a national holiday on that day. The letter goes viral on social media and reads: “As we all know, the most anticipated Yash: Chapter 2 KGF will be released on 7/16/2021 on Friday. People are eagerly awaiting the movie, we therefore ask you to declare it a national holiday. Try to understand our feelings. This is not just a movie, it is our emotion. “The release date, which was revealed on Friday by the film crew, has brought a sense of relief especially to the Yash fans who have been waiting for the release of “ KGF: Chapter 2 ” since last year. “KGF: Chapter 2” will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, with Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Actors Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois will be seen in key roles. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, has music composed by Ravi Basrur, while Bhuvan Gowda is the director of photography. Sanjay is extremely excited to star in his first pan-Indian film and his look has been the most anticipated of recent times. A source recently said: “Sanjay Dutt is extremely excited for KGF Chapter 2, because it also marks his first film Pan India. The actor managed the shooting schedule and made sure that filming, preparation and script reading were not compromised at all. After hearing the script and the narration for the film, it was an instant yes from her. ” In KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay plays the role of Adheera and it is the second installment of the successful franchise.

