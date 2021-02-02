Notice Very disappointed with the team

Connect with us

12 hours ago

Twitter / Jokowi

Crown PSBB

Wow cool – President Joko Widodo had mentioned that the first phase of the Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) from January 11 to 25, 2021 was ineffective. According to Sulfikar Amir, a disaster sociologist at Singapore Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Jokowi was very disappointed with the team for dealing with the corona pandemic that he was able to declare PPKM to be ineffective.

“In my opinion, this is an indication that Pak Jokowi is very disappointed with the pandemic management team,” Sulfikar said. Kompas.com, Monday (1/2). “He probably thought PPKM could be a new, more efficient approach because of the Java-Bali scale.”

We know that the PPKM seems too weak to limit population movements. This can be seen from the addition of COVID-19 cases which are still high and the cumulative number of positive cases which has now passed one million.

Sulfikar himself admitted that from the start he had predicted a spike in cases of corona transmission due to inefficient manipulation via PPKM. “From the start, I predicted it would be like this. It’s like handling flood water with a Sanyo pump, ”Sulfikar explained.

Even though Jokowi himself is deemed to have let the economy decline because of this limitation. “When Pak Jokowi says, ‘It’s okay for the economy to shrink,’ it means he’s ready to make sacrifices. But it turns out that economic sacrifices don’t make sense. because the number of cases has actually increased, “he explained.

Additionally, Sulfikar said Jokowi’s disappointment was also evident from the president’s leadership who called for epidemiologists outside of the COVID-19 management working group to be involved in managing the pandemic. Even though the COVID-19 task force already has epidemiologists like spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito. “But the point is that as long as the PSBB or the PPKM is not carried out very strictly, the results will be like this,” Sulfikar concluded.

For the record, Jokowi said the first phase of PPKM was ineffective during a limited meeting at Bogor Palace on Friday (29/1) last week, but the video was only uploaded last Sunday (31 / 1). Health Minister (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin then clarified Jokowi’s statement.

According to Health Minister Budi, Jokowi’s intention was to want a more micro-restriction policy. Health Minister Budi explained that the government would also continue to step up testing and tracing. This is a factor in the increase in the budget of the Ministry of Health in 2021.

