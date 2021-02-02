Vaccines supplied by China delivered to Pakistan





A shipment of inactivated virus vaccine doses donated to Pakistan landed in Islamabad on Monday morning as part of China's latest move to honor its pledge to make the COVID-19 vaccine a global public good. "The vaccine cooperation between China and Pakistan has demonstrated not only our mutual assistance as strategic partners in all weather, but also our joint efforts as two developing countries to make vaccines a global public good. and promote their accessibility and affordability in other developing countries, "Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing. Pakistan is the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government, but Wang said China is also providing vaccine assistance to 13 other developing countries, including Brunei, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Zimbabwe. Wang said that in the next phase, China will continue to provide such assistance to 38 other developing countries in need. It is also participating in the COVID-19 global vaccination program led by the World Health Organization COVAX to provide vaccines to more developing countries. Speaking at the opening of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly via video link in May, President Xi Jinping announced that the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in China, when available , will become a global public good. "This is what we said and this is also what we are doing," Wang said, noting that the fight against the virus required concerted efforts by the international community. "We hope that all parties will take concrete steps to provide more vaccines to developing countries and contribute to the equitable use and distribution of vaccines around the world so that we can defeat the virus at an early date," said he declared. During the handover ceremony at Noor Khan Air Base on Monday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his gratitude to the Chinese people and government for helping Pakistan in its hour of need and making Pakistan the first country to receive COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government. China has continued to show support for Pakistan since the start of the pandemic, including sending medical teams. Today, the donation of vaccines is another testament to the traditional friendship between the two countries, he said. Other countries, including Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil, have cast votes of confidence in China by ordering or receiving Chinese vaccines or giving the green light for their emergency use. Xinhua contributed to this story.







