Disabled Keralaman gets a slap from PM Modis for his clean-up initiative – The New Indian Express





Express press service KOCHI: Being physically disabled is a big challenge, especially when it comes to making a living or helping society as a responsible citizen. However, NS Rajappan, 72, from Kaipuzhamoodu in Kottayam, who lost his ability to walk after suffering from polio, never let his disability become an obstacle. And Rajappan’s efforts to keep Lake Vembanad free from plastic waste have won him praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. . “I saw another piece of news from Kerala, which highlights our responsibilities. There is a person of different abilities, NS Rajappanji, in Kottayam. Although he is unable to walk because he was paralyzed, his commitment to cleanliness has not been diluted, ”Modi said on air. “For several years now, he has been taking his country boat to Lake Vembanad and picking up plastic bottles thrown by visitors. Think, what is Rajappanji’s thought. Taking inspiration from Rajappanji’s actions, we must also do everything possible to maintain cleanliness, ”the Prime Minister said. The 72-year-old, who lives with his younger brother’s family, was on his daily rounds to collect plastic bottles when the news came. “I can’t stand the dirt,” Rajappan said. He never let his disability prevent him from keeping his environment clean. “I remember him crawling around the house and even neighboring areas, picking up plastic and organic waste and cramming them into separate piles,” said Satheesh, Rajappan’s nephew. According to Rajappan, he started collecting plastic waste from the lake 15 years ago. “It started out as a way to make a living,” he said. “I used to pick ‘othalanga’ (Cerbera odollam or ‘fruit of suicide’). It was hard work, ”he said. “However, I was in desperate need of a way to make a living,” he added. So Rajappan turned to the thing he was best at. Clean! “My brother’s house is located on the shores of the lake. Every day I saw plastic water bottles floating around. So, I thought why not? he said. The 70-year-old got into a boat he rented from a neighbor and began picking up plastic bottles from the lake. According to his nephew, Rajappan starts early in the morning. “It even goes into entryways where the currents push the plastic into huge piles,” Satheesh said. According to Rajappan, things would have been easy if he had had a bigger boat. He currently has a very small boat which was donated by a resident of Malappuram. “It is very difficult for me to navigate on this small boat. However, a bigger boat will help me to maneuver it easily, ”Rajappan said.

