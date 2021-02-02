Turkey and China prepare Pakistan for future wars





NEW DELHI: China and Turkey are doing their utmost to bolster Pakistan’s defense arsenal even as the country’s external debt continues to mount and the Imran Khan government finds itself once again on a sticky wicket ahead of the This month’s plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog on money laundering and terrorist financing.

While “ iron brother ” China launched a second forward warship for Pakistan in Shanghai last week, Turkey – its only other all-weather ally – also hosted a welding ceremony of the Third MILGEM-class corvette ship for the Pakistani Navy at Istanbul Shipyard (INSY).

The launch of the second Type 054-class frigate took place on Friday at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard with the Pakistani Navy, highlighting how the inductee’s induction will enhance the country’s maritime defense and deterrence capabilities.

The first of four warships of the Type-054-class frigate built by China for Pakistan was launched in August last year.

“A technologically advanced platform equipped with the latest surface, underground, anti-aircraft weapons, combat management system and sensors will enhance PN combat capabilities and maintain peace and stability in the IOR,” tweeted the Pakistani Navy on Saturday.

In Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi jointly launched the MILGEM class corvette project by performing block welding.

The contract for four MILGEM-class corvettes for the Pakistani Navy with simultaneous transfer of technology (ToT) was signed with ASFAT Inc, a Turkish state-owned defense contractor in 2018. The ToT includes the construction of two corvettes at the yard Istanbul Naval Shipyard and two more at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW).

Erdogan highlighted the deeply rooted relationship between the “two strategically aligned nations” and highlighted the defense collaboration for the construction of MILGEM-class warships as a major milestone in the defense relationship between Pakistan and Turkey.

MILGEM-class corvettes will be surface platforms equipped with modern surface, underground and anti-aircraft weapons and sensors integrated through a network-centric combat management system.

These ships, said the Pakistani Navy, will increase its “kinetic punch” and contribute significantly to the maintenance of peace, stability and “balance of power” in the Indian Ocean region.

Senior Pakistani naval officers now regularly visit Ankara and Beijing, as the country’s ships now frequently call at their ports.

Last month, after taking command of the Pakistani Navy in October, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited the Turkish Fleet Headquarters at Golcuk Naval Base as well as the Istanbul Shipyards where he served. informed of the current state of the ongoing construction of the first corvette of the “Jinnah” class Corvette project.

During his visit, Niazi, who was awarded the ‘Legion of Merit of the Turkish Armed Forces’ by the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Adnan Ozbal, also called on the Turkish President of Defense Industries Ismail Demir .

After entering service in November at the Black Sea port of Constanta in Romania, the Pakistani Navy’s new Corvette a Damen OPV 1900, named PNS Tabuk, traveled to Port Aksaz in Turkey on its return to Pakistan. Departing from the port, Tabuk participated in a coordinated patrol with Turkish Navy ships.

The commander of the ship, in a meeting with the commander of the Aksaz naval base, Rear Admiral I Kurtulus Sevinc, discussed “matters of mutual interest”, including Kashmir.

Talking about Kashmir to further promote “brotherly relations” between the two countries comes naturally to Pakistan and Turkey.

Pakistani navy ship Zulfiqar, with an on-board helicopter, had traveled to Port Aksaz in October 2020 to participate in the Turkish-led multinational anti-submarine exercise Mavi Balina 2020. During the stay, the ship’s commander had called senior navy officials and dignitaries, including Sevinc and the Aksaz naval base commander to discuss Kashmir.

In March, another Pakistani navy vessel Yarmook – the first vessel commissioned at the port of Constanta – visited Golcuk on its return trip to “develop interoperability” with the Turkish navy. PNS Commander Yarmook had also called on key Turkish naval authorities to discuss Kashmir.

At the same time, China continues to strengthen the Pakistani Navy, improving its capacity with new assets and joint Sino-Pakistani naval exercises.

“The Pakistani Navy is expanding its Marines, which now operate from Gwadar as a division-sized force. China is funding the navies defending Chinese interests in Gwadar and the PN Special Service Group (SSGN) Navy, initially formed by the US Seals, is expected to become a brigade. -size size by 2023. China allows Pakistan to build up networked warfare capability with satellite signals to monitor Indian Ocean region (IOR) as Indian Navy employs Centrix supplied by US Navy , “Commodore Ranjit B Rai, former director of intelligence and naval operations, wrote in Indian Defense Review last year.

Meanwhile, India and the new Joe Biden administration in Washington will closely follow the debates of this month’s Aman-2021 exercise, which is due to be held in the waters area of ​​the Pakistani port of Karachi.

In addition to China and Turkey, the Russian Navy has confirmed the participation of its Black Sea Fleet (BSF), including a frigate, patrol vessel, rescue tug, Marine Corps unit, team of mine clearance and a helicopter at sea, in the exercise.

It is expected to be held around the same time that the FATF meets virtually from February 22 to 25 to consider blacklisting Pakistan as it continues to curb terrorism.

