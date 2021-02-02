Jokowi criticizes PPKM, task force urges +62 residents to obey 3M Healthcare provocations

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Government spokesperson for the management of Covid-19 Wiku Adisasmito raised his voice regarding President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s disappointment at the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM).

According to Wiku, the implementation of PPKM in Java and Bali can be effective if the community complies with the 3M health protocol and other provisions that apply during the PPKM period and the application of PPKM regulations by local governments. .

“During the implementation of PPKM volume I, there were still a lot of people who did not follow 3M’s health protocol, including a lot of mobility, both of which could increase the risk of transmission,” said Wiku said in a virtual press release on Tuesday (2/2/2021).

According to him, the government will review various policies to suppress the increase in positive cases of Covid-19 that have emerged in the community.

“However, the most important thing we all need to do to reduce the increase in positive cases is to strictly adhere to 3M’s health protocols so that the risk of transmission can be minimized while protecting ourselves and our people. close to the infection, ”Wiku said.

Last week, the President expressed his disappointment with the implementation of PPKM in the period January 11 to January 25, 2021. This is because PPKM has failed to suppress the increase in positive cases of Covid -19.

Here is the full statement of the Head of State:

Assalamualaikum Warahmatullah Wabarakatuh

Hello, best wishes to all of us.

I mean the PPKM from January 11th to 25th. You have to say what it is, it’s not effective. Mobility is always high, because we have [data mobilitas], the mobility index is there. So in some provinces, the Covid-19 continues to increase.

I want the coordinating minister to invite as many epidemiologists as possible, so that the policy design can really be more comprehensive. In fact, the essence of this PPKM is to limit mobility. In fact, the essence of this PPKM is to limit mobility.

The name alone limits the activities of the community. But what I see in our implementation is neither firm nor inconsistent. It’s just a matter of this implementation. So I ask to really go into the field, to be in the field but also to be ready in a more practical and simple way so that people know what 3M is.

Also prepare masks that have correct standards so that people who do not use them receive them immediately. [masker], wear, say what or what. It must work as simple as possible, as simple as possible, but it is really on the ground, in the provinces on which we have agreed.

Second, it seems to me that this caveat is diminishing. There is PPKM, the economy is down. In fact, it’s fine, as long as Covid drops too. But this is not the case.

In my opinion, look again. Please, this is really calculated. It’s really calculated to get a formula that doesn’t exist. There is no other country, no standard formula. Which is not true Locking is also exponential.

I think this afternoon is all I want to say.

Then I think after that we hope that in February we will be surrounded by vaccinations.

I think this is an introduction.

What I want to know is what the implementation looks like on the ground. Maybe in the ministry of religion, what kind of religious figures are involved, what kind of TNI, what kind of Polri and the coordinating minister who can drive this to make the ground really happen. I suppose that.





