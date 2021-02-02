Amid opposition outcry within Pak Imran Khan, government passes CPEC-ANI Authority bill





Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 2 (ANI): Amid heckling from opposition members, the government led by Imran Khan hastily passed three bills in the National Assembly on Monday, including the National Assembly Bill. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Dawn reported. of the bill, members of the opposition protested in front of the dais of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, after refusing to give them the floor to talk about the price hike, especially with regard to the recent increase in the prices of electricity and petroleum products. The opposition raised slogans like “ Sharam karo, haya karo, speaker ko riha karo ” (be ashamed, free the speaker) and “ Bijli chor, aata chor aur cheeni chor ” (thieves of electricity, flour thieves and sugar thieves), Dawn reported. The CPEC Authorities Ordinance was promulgated by President Dr Arif Alvi in ​​October 2019 ahead of Imran Khan’s visit to China. The government later succeeded in securing another 120-day extension for the ordinance, but it ultimately expired on May 31, 2020, as the government failed to get it passed by one of the two chambers of the government. The government later reintroduced the Ordinance of the National Assembly as a bill in October of last year, Dawn reported. Last month, the opposition staged a walkout from the Senate session on Friday due to the Pakistani government’s “inadequate” response to their questions about the CPEC Authority’s order. They also questioned the meeting of retired Lieutenant-General Asim Saleem Bajwa with the Chinese Ambassador when the CPEC Authority did not have a chairman and the order of the CPEC Authority lapsed. . Bajwa is a controversial figure and has been appointed Chairman of the CPEC Authority. It was also revealed by local media to have several offshore companies, including more than 100 companies and franchises in the United States, United Arab Emirates and Canada that his families were involved in. In 2019, before his visit to China, Imran Khan had appointed Bajwa as its president. Previously, the Ministry of Planning and Development used to oversee CPEC projects. China forced the CPEC Authority in Pakistan because it wanted the military to be directly involved in the CPEC portfolio, because Beijing would have been irritated by the slowness of Khan’s movement on the project. The order of Imran Khan’s government granted immunity to the president and staff from any legal proceedings, in turn protecting them from the National Accountability Office (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police to prosecute. (ANI)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.

