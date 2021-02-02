Analysis: In China, post-coup Myanmar should find support if sanctions bite

BEIJING (Reuters) – Three weeks before Myanmars’ military commander seized power in a coup, he met with the top Chinese government diplomat in an exchange that highlighted potential support as Myanmar is faced with the prospect of new Western sanctions.

The Myanmar military checkpoint is seen on the way to the Congress precinct in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on February 1, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted the fraternal relationship when State Councilor Wang Yi met with military leader Major General Min Aung Hlaing last month in the capital of Myanmars, making him one of the last foreign dignitaries. to visit before the coup.

China appreciates the fact that the Myanmar military sees national revitalization as its mission, the Chinese ministry said at the time.

Myanmars’ reading of the meeting was more disturbing.

He noted that the military complained to Wang about Myanmars’ election on November 8, claiming it was tainted with fraud, including discrepancies with the voters list, and told him what the army was doing about it, without giving details.

Since Monday’s coup and the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, China has remained largely silent, only saying it hoped for stability in a country where it ranks as the dominant trading partner , a major investor and a counterweight for years. pressure on Western Myanmar to suppress democracy.

China will be only too happy to recalibrate its commitment to recognize new facts on the ground, wrote analysts at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

This will likely soften the blow of US sanctions, which Min Aung Hlaing has arguably already anticipated and rejected.

In Japan, a major donor with long-standing ties to Myanmar, Minister of State for Defense Yasuhide Nakayama told Reuters that global democracies risk pushing Myanmar into China’s arms if their response at the coup d’état closed the channels of communication with the generals.

Chinese state media have largely refrained from commenting on what the coup means to China, or even from using that word, with state-run Xinhua news agency calling Monday’s events a major cabinet reshuffle.

STABILITY FIRST

Stability-obsessed China has deep ties to an army that has ruled Myanmar for decades.

China declined to say whether it had been warned that a coup was coming, but analysts downplayed the idea that the meeting in recent months had any bearing on events, or that Myanmar had notified the take over.

Myanmars’ tumultuous transition to democracy over the past decade has had a huge impact on China’s economic interests in the country, said Li Mingjiang, associate professor at the University’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. technology of Nanyang in Singapore.

More than anything, China would have wanted stability in Myanmar, not a coup, he said.

China is well connected to Myanmar after years of support for the former military government when it was subjected to sweeping Western sanctions after Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest in 1989 following pro-democracy protests.

China then worked hard to bond with Suu Kyi as political change swept through the country, and she tried to reassure China that she did not see her as an enemy, visiting China on several occasions and supporting the President Xi Jinpings’ vast Belt and Road initiative in energy and infrastructure. projects.

Fighting along the border between the Myanmars army and ethnic minority guerrilla groups has occasionally over the past decade led to refugees flocking to China’s Yunnan province, angering the Chinese government.

As a neighbor on China’s southern border, a divided Myanmar in turmoil is obviously not what China wants to see, the ruling Communist Party’s official daily, Peoples Daily, said in its WeChat account in foreign editions.

Myanmar, for its part, has lingering suspicions about China’s ties to certain militias operating on the Burmese side of their shared border, and historically Burmese nationalists have viewed their huge neighbor with suspicion.

Maw Htun Aung, a mining expert turned politician in Myanmars Kachin state on the border with China, which is aligned neither with the military nor with the ousted government of Suu Kyis, was suspicious of China’s motives.

He will profit from the crisis and focus primarily on his political gain and regional influence, he said.