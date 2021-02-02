7 times Boris Johnson has been accused of not following the science on Covid

Boris Johnson wonders how science-driven he is after a dispute at the UK border.

Two weeks ago, top scientists warned that simply forcing all arrivals into hotel quarantine could completely prevent new variants of Covid from arriving in the UK.

SAGE scientists have warned that “responsive and geographically targeted” travel bans will not be enough to prevent variants like those from South Africa and Brazil from arriving.

Yet a week later, the Prime Minister announced that a limited quarantine in hotels would apply to travelers from just 30 “red list” countries – currently 33.

He refused to go any further by closing borders or imposing hotel quarantine on all arrivals.



(Image: Getty Images)



Its scientists had concluded that “no intervention, other than a complete and preventive closure of borders, or the mandatory quarantine of all visitors upon arrival at designated facilities, regardless of testing history, can be close to completely preventing the importation of new cases. or new variants. “

The explosive minutes, reportedly from a January 21 meeting, have yet to be released but have been leaked to The Times.

Downing Street insisted that SAGE had not directly advised the Prime Minister to close the borders and that he was following the advice.

But the parts of the minutes that have been leaked stand in stark contrast to the plan which was unveiled days later.

So is this a one-off case, or are there other times when the PM has been slow to act on scientific advice or has been accused of ignoring it altogether?

At the onset of the pandemic, he repeatedly pledged to be led by science and led by science.

Since then, his spokesperson has taken a more nuanced tone – saying the government receives a wide range of advice, but ultimately it’s up to ministers to make decisions. “

It’s worth pointing out of course that SAGE’s advice isn’t the only thing Boris Johnson should listen to.

There are also economic problems – if millions of people lose their jobs it could lead to deaths and a health crisis too. And if children do not go to school, the consequences can be devastating for their future.

And finally, SAGE comments are not always advice per se – they are often comments rather than instructions.

But there are certainly times when SAGE’s comments and the PM’s actions don’t fully align.

Lockdown in September

WHAT SAGE SAID: A “circuit breaker” lockout was at the top of a shortlist of five measures proposed by SAGE on September 21. SAGE said that a breaker of maybe two to three weeks was “likely to have efficiency levels similar to the national spring lockdown” and bring the R below 1, but only temporarily. Shutting down schools and stores and ordering people to stay home could “roll back the epidemic by 28 days and dramatically reduce the prevalence of infection in December.”

WHAT THE PM DID: The prime minister declined to follow the suggestion – with reports suggesting Chancellor Rishi Sunak had persuaded him not to. Boris Johnson spokesman defended the decision, saying: “The government receives advice from a wide range of scientific experts, as well as economists. But ultimately it is for ministers to make decisions.” A close ally told reporters Keir Starmer, who called for a blackout, is a shameless opportunist playing political games amid a global pandemic. He finally called for a second nationwide lockdown in November, as cases rose significantly more.

Financial assistance for self-isolated people

WHAT SAGE SAID: On May 1, SAGE suggested an offer of financial support for hardened people if the NHS tells them to stay home for 14 days. Experts have warned people may fail to comply if they are financially affected. In a separate meeting much later in the year, they went further, suggesting that young people should be given free mobile data, streaming and games to encourage them to isolate themselves.

WHAT THE PM DID: Boris Johnson stuck for months on existing support systems, including leave and sick pay of $ 95.85 per week – which activists said was not enough. He then introduced support for 500 people for solitary confinement, but only at the end of September. This was extended in December to people invited to self-isolate by the Covid-19 app. But it is only available to certain groups, there are still concerns that membership is low and the Department of Health has been looking at options to expand the program.



(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



Schools closed in January

WHAT SAGE SAID: At a meeting on December 22, SAGE agreed that it was highly unlikely that a semi-foreclosure with open schools would be enough to keep the R number below 1 due to the new variant. Scientists agreed that R would be lower with schools closed, and closing secondary schools would have a bigger impact than primary ones. Although they said that even if all the schools were to close, they still didn’t know if that would bring the R number below 1. And of course, closing schools would have dire consequences for children left behind. .

WHAT THE PM DID: Boris Johnson continued his plan to reopen most primary schools from January 4 in England, even after evidence from SAGE was made public on December 31. Most primary schools reopened for a day on January 4 before the PM turned around and forced it. the country in lockdown. Downing Street said this was due to new, stronger evidence of the spread of the virus.

Hotel quarantine

WHAT SAGE SAID: In a Jan. 21 meeting, disclosed to The Times, SAGE said that “responsive and geographically targeted” travel bans could not be invoked to prevent variants like those in South Africa and Brazil from reaching. the UK it appeared. They added “that no intervention, other than a complete and preventive closure of borders, or the mandatory quarantine of all visitors upon arrival at designated facilities, regardless of the history of testing, can be close to completely preventing the importation of new cases or new variants. ”

WHAT THE PM DID: On January 27, Boris Johnson confirmed that the limited hotel quarantine would apply to travelers from just 30 ‘red list’ countries – but declined to go further in closing the borders. The list of countries – since increased to 33 – is that of countries where travel is already banned in the UK, but Britons who were there are allowed to return home. These Britons will have to quarantine in guarded hotels instead of their own homes. Despite the pressure, the hotel quarantine program still does not yet exist and ministers have yet to announce a launch date.



(Image: ANDY RAIN / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock)



Christmas

WHAT SAGE SAID: Scientific experts said coronavirus rates could easily double on Christmas and more deaths are very likely. The Pandemic Influenza Panel’s Modeling Notes, dated November 19, said: The prevalence could easily double over a few holiday days. Scientists said a fixed bubble system – which the government opted for (below) – would reduce the risk but not eliminate it. They added: Any slackening during the holiday season will lead to increased transmission and increased prevalence, potentially to a large extent.

WHAT THE PM DID: Boris Johnson and the three other British countries have agreed to a Christmas bubble system, in which up to three households could meet just once for five days from December 23 to 27. Basically, he followed what scientists, more or less, considered the best option if he wanted to lift the restrictions anyway. But they had made it clear that easing could be deadly. The Prime Minister suggested at one point that if he had not lifted the rules, people would still have broken them. He also tried to hold them until December despite mounting pressure to have them scrapped. They were finally reduced considerably on December 19, after new evidence on the new variant of Covid-19 and an increase in cases.

10 p.m. curfew at the pub

WHAT SAGE SAID: A SAGE article raised on September 21 said that imposing a curfew on pubs and restaurants was “likely to have a marginal impact” – although the data is not very reliable.

WHAT THE PM DID: The day after the document was approved by SAGE, Boris Johnson announced a 10 p.m. curfew for pubs and restaurants across England. Ministers and his spokesperson later dodged repeated questions as to whether the curfew was supported by scientific evidence, as scenes of large crowds poured into the streets around closing time. No10 tried to focus on a “package of measures” rather than the curfew itself. And ministers said a curfew was “common sense.” Reports suggest that the 10pm curfew was a compromise negotiated by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Vaccine against influenza

WHAT SAGE SAID: SAGE has suggested that Britons who survived the coronavirus should be considered for a flu shot in the winter of 2020. Minutes from the July 9 SAGE meeting state: It is not known whether people with Recovered Covid-19s have increased susceptibility to other winter viruses. They should be considered for influenza vaccination.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT HAS DONE: Covid-19 survivors were not among those lined up to receive a free flu shot specifically. It was also unclear how to identify them, as the tests were poor at first. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Affairs said: “We have expanded the flu vaccination program to protect clinical groups at risk and support the NHS and social services. This flu season, the health workers will work to immunize over 30 million people, millions more than what has been received. We are advised by the Independent Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) on groups classified as at risk and eligible for a free vaccine.