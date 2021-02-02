Five Turkish students arrested for LGBTQ-themed work









Resist Bogazici / Twitter

Turkish authorities arrested five students for an LGBTQ-themed artwork displayed in a protest exhibition at Istanbul University Bogazici. The artwork depicted a mythical half-woman, half-serpent creature from Turkish folklore (known as the Shahmaran) at the center of Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, the Kaaba. The anonymous work was submitted through an open call organized by the student art collective BOUN Sanat Direnisi. The group said in a social media post that they had scheduled the exhibit to coincide with mass protests taking place on campus to protest the government’s appointment of the university’s new rector, Melih Bulu. Here is our video of a statement as students of Boazii regarding the latest misunderstandings regarding the exhibition, which was followed by the arrest of two of our friends. We demand that our friends be released and that the rector-designate leave his post. pic.twitter.com/oSKiVY54WU – Resist Bogazici (@resistBU) January 31, 2021 Critics say Bulu was appointed not because of his academic background, but because of his close ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Friday called four arrested students perverts who disrespected “the Kaaba, while Istanbul governor’s office called the work” an attack ugly “who” didn’t care about religious beliefs “. “The goal behind these arrests is to weaken and silence our legitimate protests,” a student said in response to the arrests in a video posted to social media. The arrests have ignited protests across the country and fueled protests on campus this week, leading to the arrests of dozens more, according to videos posted on Twitter. Bogazici University, one of Istanbul’s most prestigious schools, famous for its liberal arts culture, has been a thorn in the side of President Erdogan and his religiously conservative base for years. Since 2016, after a failed coup nearly toppled the president, Erdogan has arrested thousands of academics, artists and students. At the end of last year, Turkish authorities arrested Cihan Erdal, a Canadian permanent resident and doctoral student at Carelton University in Ottawa. Erdal was arrested in Istanbul for signing an open letter in 2014, calling on the government to help the Kurdish city of Kobani, Syria, against Isis attacks. Erdal fears that his sexual orientation in addition to his support for the Kurdish minority will make him a target in prison. According to Human Rights Watch, Turkey is demonstrating a “systematic basis” and “repressive approach” to LGBTQ rights, which experts say could lead to increasingly hostile attitudes towards art and LGTBQ activism across the country.







