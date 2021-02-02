Bikers for Trump launches “ Draft Donald Trump for President 2024 ” campaign





Trump’s bikers aren’t waiting for the former president to clear his Senate impeachment trial next week.

Instead, the biker group roared on Monday with the launch of its proposed Donald Trump campaign for President 2024.

“If President Trump enters the race to 2024, he would clearly be the frontrunner to win the presidency and immediately end the radical, socialist and anti-American agenda of the left,” wrote Chris Cox, the leader of Bikers for Trump, in an email to supporters. announced the Draft Trump campaign and solicited contributions.

“But the left and its corporate mega-bosses are doing all they can to take full control and muzzle President Trump and his supporters,” Cox said. “Democrats are terrified of President Trump. That’s why their Silicon Valley buddies are taking unprecedented action to silence President Trump and his Tory allies.

“That’s why we need to start organizing NOW!”

The email linked to a Bikers for Trump PAC website configured to accept one-time or monthly contributions ranging from $ 25 to $ 5,000.

Senate Democrats hope to convict Mr. Trump in the impeachment trial and prevent him from running for president forever, though they likely don’t have the Republican votes needed to convict.

Mr. Trump has vowed to remain a force in politics. Republican officials are divided, however, on whether a return to 2024 would help the party.

The new biker campaign underscores the resilience of Mr. Trump’s political fan base in the face of impeachment and responsibility for the deadly Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House impeached Mr. Trump for inciting a riot by pro-Trump protesters who tried to stop the electoral college vote count in favor of President Biden. Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is expected to begin next week.

Trump’s bikers burst onto the scene in 2016 as a grassroots group supporting the billionaire businessman’s long-term candidacy for the White House. Bikers have also served as an unofficial security detail at Trump rallies – the so-called “meat wall” separating pro-Trump and anti-Trump crowds.

The group was part of a national pro-Trump movement that included efforts to boost Trump’s allied candidates in the House and Senate in 2020, as well as to support Mr. Trump’s candidacy for re-election.

Mr Cox ran unsuccessfully last year as a Republican for a House seat in South Carolina.

“In 2016, Bikers for Trump led the charge in overthrowing the must-see battlefield states that helped President Trump win. And we are ready to start again! Wrote Mr. Cox.

