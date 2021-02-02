Corruption: politics rather than performance





Last week, Transparency International released its 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), in which Pakistan’s ranking fell from 120th to 124th out of 180 countries. It was the second year in a row that Pakistan’s rank fell. It has become quite embarrassing for the government.

Does this really mean that corruption in Pakistan has increased?

Let us first see the statistical significance of this ranking. The CPI is based on a score of 0 to 100, where a higher score indicates lower corruption. Pakistan’s score is based on eight credible international sources. The CPI scores each year are shown with a standard error. Countries that receive similar scores from different sources have a smaller standard error, as opposed to countries with a wider range of scores and a larger error. According to TI’s own methodology, “a change in the CPI score of one or two points is unlikely to be statistically significant.” In the case of Pakistan, the standard error this year was 1.8 while its score fell by only one point. Therefore, it can easily be inferred that this change was not statistically significant and that there was little material difference in the level of corruption in Pakistan.

However, these indices are relative and measure the performance of a country compared to others. Despite the statistical significance of the score change, our rank dropped significantly. It seems that while we haven’t been successful in reducing corruption, others are gradually improving, leaving Pakistan behind.

But more than actual performance, it’s politics that matters.

Imran Khan himself has cited the same report in the past to highlight the pervasive corruption in the country. It is now very difficult to ignore the report, when PTI itself is in power.

It was PTI that started the leaderboard policy, which in fact is a pretty healthy trend, far better than baseless gossip. PTI was quick to claim the credit when Pakistan improved its ranking in the World Bank’s Doing Business report. But hand-picked data extracts and selective use of evidence can go both ways. Now is the time to share the blame.

The PTI won the election on the promise to eliminate corruption. The government, however, has taken a narrower view of the problem. Political rhetoric and the pursuit of offshore assets by a few individuals is hardly going to dent the incidence of corruption or such rankings. The government will have to do more and for that it does not need to look far. The 2018 PTI election manifesto already presented a game plan. He pledged to bring accountability back to the heart of government by revising the NAB law, particularly the “voluntary return” and “plea bargaining” provisions, and strengthening the institution. Ironically, according to the manifesto, the government was supposed to set and track KPIs for NAB, including the “transparency and corruption score”. He also pledged to create a task force to recover looted wealth, strengthen the Office of the Auditor General, the FIA ​​and the Public Accounts Committee and overhaul the public procurement system.

On the pitch, however, there is little progress to show. The NAB law was indeed amended by an ordinance, but it has long expired. The working group has been created but has yet to show results. The capacity of the NAB has not improved much and there have been no reforms in the Office of the Auditor General, the FIA, the Public Accounts Committee or the public procurement system.

So far, the pillars of the PTI have questioned the data sources behind the CPI, their timeline or even TI’s reputation to justify the government. But very soon, those arguments would run out. Perhaps it is time for the government to dust off the manifesto of its party and develop a reform plan based on its commitments already made.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 2, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily articles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos