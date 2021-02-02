This alleged message from the New York Times editor praising Narendra Modi is false





Amessageallegedly New York Times editor-in-chief Joseph Hope is shared on social media, claiming it as his observations on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the post, JosephHope said that Narendra Modis’ patriotism and leadership skills are a serious threat to the superpowered nations that run the world. Sharing his views on Narendra Modi’s foreign policy, Joseph Hope allegedly called Narendra Modi one of the best leaders in his post. Allows you to check the statements made in the message. The archived version of the message is visible Here. Claim: Message from New York Times Editor-in-Chief Joseph Hope on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Made: There is no editor named Joseph Hope working in the New York Times organization. The New York Times has not published any article praising Narendra Modi and his foreign policy. New York Times spokesperson Ari Isaacman Bevacqua said the post was not written by New York Times editor-in-chief Dean Baquet. Therefore, the claim made in the message is FALSE. When we researched Joseph Hopes on the New York Times website, we found no journalist with this name is mentioned in the list of members of the editorial board. The New York Times did not publish any article praising Narendra Modi as one of the world’s top leaders. In the aftermath of the Indo-Chinese conflicts in 2020, the New York Times published a item on October 03, 2020. In the article, they mentioned India’s foreign policies with the United States, Japan and Australia to counter the Chinese government. In this article, The New York Times reported Narendra Modi as a Hindu nationalist who has been criticized around the world for actions that have deprived Muslims living in India. For clarification on this message, FACTLY contacted The New York Times by email. New York Times spokesperson Ari Isaacman Bevacqua responded to our request by mail. Bevacqua clarified that there is no editor with the name of Joseph Hope who works in their organization. In her letter, she clarified that the editor of the New York Times is Dean Baquet and he did not say or write the message shared in the message. Bevacqua mentioned The New York Times as an independent newsroom that draws on original reporting from more than 1,700 journalists. We found an author with the name Joseph hope on the Asia Times news website. Joseph Hope did not comment on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his foreign policy in any of his articles. From all of this evidence it is confirmed that the message shared in the message is false. In short, this alleged message from the editor of the New York Times praising Narendra Modi is false.

