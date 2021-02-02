Biden asks Supreme Court to overturn arguments over Trump’s immigration priorities





Until those reviews are completed, she said, the court should stay the prosecution review. The border wall case, now called Biden v Sierra Club, is due for debate on February 22. The immigration case is now called Pekoske v. Innovation Law Lab David Pekoske is Acting Homeland Security Secretary and is scheduled for March 1.

Prelogar’s request was expected when the cases were granted last October, they looked likely to become moot if Biden was elected as he was opposed to both. But this is the first official action by the Supreme Court to show the effects of the change of administration.

The United States Civil Liberties Union, which represents groups that have sued the Trump administration in both cases, accepted the request, Prelogar told the court.

In a statement, the organization called on the new administration to do more than just cut funding for the wall.

It’s a good start that the Biden administration isn’t rushing to defend Trump’s illegal wall in court, it’s not enough to stop it. The Trump Wall has devastated border communities, the environment and tribal sites, said Dror Ladin, senior counsel for the ACLU National Security Project.

It’s time for the Biden administration to rally for border communities and commit to mitigating environmental damage and bringing down the wall.

The Trump administration had asked the court to intervene in both cases because of rulings against it by lower courts. In both cases, too, the judges had allowed the administration to implement its plans while the merits of the issues were being debated.

In July, the court rejected a last-ditch effort by environmentalists to stop the ongoing construction of parts of the border wall. The previous month, a U.S. Court of Appeals 9th Circuit panel ruled that it was illegal for the administration to use Department of Defense funds on the wall instead.

Trump, who ran for office in 2016 on a promise that Mexico would pay for his plans to expand the border wall, has secured more than $ 15 billion in federal funds for his flagship project, including $ 5 billion provided by the Congress by means of conventional appropriations. The controversy revolved around the president digging into the Pentagon’s accounts for the remaining $ 10 billion, including the $ 2.5 billion transfer in 2019 that the 9th Circuit declared illegal.

In 2019, the Supreme Court, in an emergency order, allowed the administration to proceed with transfers and construction contracts, even though House Democrats, affected states and environmental groups said it violated the law. will of Congress, which withheld funds from the administration.

On the first day of his tenure, Biden rescinded the emergency Trump had declared and said construction on the border wall would stop.

In the other case, the Supreme Court in March accepted the Trump administration’s emergency request to let it apply its Stay in Mexico policy. It allows the Department of Homeland Security to return immigrants crossing the southern border to Mexico while their demands are heard.

The protocol, which entered into force in January 2019, was a fundamental change from previous U.S. policy and aimed to prevent massive migration from Central America.

A federal judge blocked the initiative with a national injunction, saying the policy was at odds with the text of the immigration and nationality law. A 9th Circuit panel confirmed part of the decision.

The Bidens Department of Homeland Security has stopped implementation of the protocols.

In light of DHS’s suspension of new MPP registrations and its current review of the program, it would be appropriate for the court to stay further proceedings in this case to allow completion of this review, Prelogar wrote.

