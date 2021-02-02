FDE offers 7 billion rupees of projects for schools, colleges – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has proposed a project worth Rs 7 billion to modernize and renovate 170 schools and colleges and the offices of five regional education officials (OAS).

We have submitted the PC-I to the Planning Commission for approval, said FDE Director General Dr Ikram Ali Malik.

Speaking to Dawn, he said that as part of the project, 170 schools and colleges that had remained neglected in previous projects under the Prime Minister’s education reform program will be reviewed and modernized.

The project titled Provision of Basic Educational Facilities in ICT Educational Institutions was developed taking into account that FDE has mostly retained educational institutions handed over to it by the government of Punjab. in 1973 and 1985.

FDE officials said that a substantial part of these buildings is in a dilapidated condition requiring rehabilitation.

While annual building repair and maintenance is a recurring feature of civil works, no funds are allocated to schools / colleges to maintain their physical infrastructure. Only the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) meets the infrastructural needs of institutions, whether it is the rehabilitation of existing facilities or the construction of new structures.

The scope of work of the PC-I prepared by the planning wing headed by Saqib Shahab includes the rehabilitation of the existing infrastructure in 170 institutions and five OAS offices, the construction of 507 classrooms, 148 sanitary blocks, 14 bathrooms, two rooms for visitors, three receptions, 17 servant quarters, 32 guard rooms, 17 staff rooms, 97 stairs, a workshop, 20 canteens, 39 laboratories, 17 libraries, 26 momties, 18 computer laboratories, five administrative blocks, four conference rooms, six bus sheds, two common rooms, three auditoriums, four offices, seven main offices, 13 clerk rooms and three water tanks.

Officials said most of the schools included in the project were located in the Nilore area which had been overlooked during such interventions in the past. As part of the project, a solar power system would be installed in 170 schools to reduce electricity costs.

The project also provided for the supply of 12 high-roof vehicles to schools in rural areas and difficult workplaces where normal travel is difficult due to the unavailability of public transport. Computer labs should be created in all boys’ schools.

In girls’ schools, laboratories have already been created by the Universal Services Fund of the Ministry of Information Technology.

The furniture and equipment to be supplied to the schools are worth 900 million rupees, a computer center will be installed in the FDE building.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent meeting with Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and officials from the Education Ministry agreed to immediately provide funds for the start of the required work.

Previously, as part of the Prime Minister’s reform program launched by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, 200 schools and colleges were razed. Recently, the PC-I of this project was revised from 2.7 billion rupees to 3.7 billion rupees. The government had allocated Rs800 million for the budget during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, but during the first two quarters, the funds were not released.

Meanwhile, sources said that the PC-4 to have regular staff and budget for a dozen institutions has also been prepared and submitted to the Planning Commission.

