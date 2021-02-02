Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ eighth budget drops job seekers and migrant workers
We can take the example of MGNREGA which guarantees 100 days of work to whoever wants it. The 2021-22 budget allocates Rs 73,000 crore for MGNREGA, 34.52% below the revised estimate of Rs 111,500 crore for 2020-2021. In 2019-2020, Rs 71,686.70 crore was spent on the program. It’s just shocking.
The proposal to launch a portal to collect information on concert, building and construction workers who migrate to other areas, and to give them a ration card, is only a small help. It cannot increase the number of jobs. Promises to formulate health, housing, skills, insurance, credit and food programs for migrant workers fall into the same category.
As for employment in urban areas, the budget gives no guarantee of employment. Everything is left to market forces in favor of which the government has already introduced amendments in the labor laws, which have become an instrument of exploitation of our workforce. Most workers who are employed are now paid less but are forced to work long hours at the mercy of employers. This was done with the anticipation that cheap labor can help revive businesses and industries.
However, this is bad policy, especially with only a little help from the government to help businesses and industries survive. The budget made no allowance for the social security fund and therefore the workforce would have little or no protection, despite self-assurance and good words spoken for them.
After agriculture, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) were the largest providers of employment. Millions of them are still closed and millions more are slowly opening. The government believes that they will take loans from the banks and start operating their units as before. The government seems to have learned little from past experience. Loan drawdowns are at an all time high, despite the government offering of unsecured loans.
