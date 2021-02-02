People no longer need to spend on health: CM – Journal





DERA ISMAIL KHAN / TANK: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not need to spend money on treatment as they will benefit from free services in the best hospitals in the country.

He said this by inaugurating the extension of the Sehat Sahulat program to zones 5 and 6, the last seven districts, to complete coverage of all 6.7 million citizens of the province for free treatment.

He inaugurated the Sehat Sahulat program in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Lakki Marwat on Monday and said the mega project had been a success. He appreciated the staff of the SSP for their hard work and dedication to making health care delivery possible for everyone in the province, regardless of their financial situation.

The SSP extension was launched in November from Malakand. It was extended to the entire population of the province on a monthly schedule.

From today, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has access to universal health coverage. People domiciled in the KP have the right to receive free health services in public and private hospitals for all illnesses, the chief minister said during the ceremonies.

He said people can use their national ID cards to get free treatment at the best health facilities in the country.

The program aimed to provide cashless health care to the entire population at more than 300 selected hospitals through a transparent process, he added.

The chief minister said liver and kidney transplants are also being performed as part of the program. He added that 300,000 residents of Dera Ismail Khan would benefit from the program.

He said the government had started the program to provide free treatment facilities to poor and needy families.

He said that under the program it would be possible to treat a family for 1 million rupees every year.

People used to take sickness loans, but now they don’t need treatment loans anymore.

Health cards are issued to people within 90 days. Each citizen will receive a salary of 1 million rupees per year. Under this program, patients of Dera Ismail Khan will be treated in Multan, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

The chief minister said that the Insaf health card would allow people across the province to get free treatment for all major and minor illnesses at various hospitals.

He added that providing better health care facilities to the people of the province was the government’s priority.

Flanked by Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Provincial Ministers Taimur Khan Jhagra, Ziaullah Bangash and Shah Mohammad Khan and Deputy Shahid Khattak and MPAs Aghaz Khan Gandapur and Naseerullah Khan Wazir, the chief minister said universal health coverage for the whole population was in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Vision of the state of Medina.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Khan Jhagra said that in addition to health insurance for all citizens, the government will recruit and fill vacant doctor positions in Tank so that local people can have health facilities near them.

He said the government was paying special attention to improving medical facilities in public sector hospitals in southern districts.

Ali Amin Gandapur said on the occasion that a feasibility study of the Tank Zam dam has been completed and that the federal government will provide funds to start work on the mega project.

Earlier, the chief minister announced that 700 million rupees would be spent on uplift and beautification projects, while 300 million rupees would be spent on improving road infrastructure and overcoming problems of drinking water shortage. .

Posted in Dawn, February 2, 2021

