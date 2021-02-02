UN Security Council meets on Myanmar as China responds muted to coup

Here is today Foreign police in short: the UN Security Council meets to discuss Myanmar, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launches plans for a new constitution, and Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine disputes the results of the presidential elections.

UN Security Council meets on Myanmar

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting today to discuss the Myanmars military coup, as world leaders unite to condemn the takeover.

US President Joe Biden, stop short to characterize the takeover as a coup, said military actions require immediate review of our sanctions laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action, as he is committed to defending democracy .

EU leaders largely echoed Bidens’ concern: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson quickly condemned the coup and called for the release of detained democratic leaders like Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said pretty much the same.

In Southeast Asia, the reaction was more complicated. Although the leaders of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia have all expressed concern, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said the military action was not a coup, but rather a blow of chess, while the Cambodian leader Hun Sen refused to be carried away by what he considered to be internal to Myanmars. business.

Despite these differences, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) issued a brief statement which included the call for a return to normalcy.

The question of China. The reaction of China, Myanmars’ biggest trading partner, is the most important measure of whether the military junta will retain full control. As a sign of the Chinese leadership’s position on the issue, China’s Xinhua News Agency, in an article published Tuesday, described the coup as a cabinet reshuffle.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbinalso spoke on Monday muted response. We have taken note of what has happened in Myanmar and are in the process of better understanding the situation, he said.

As Azeem Ibrahim writes in Foreign police it all depends on whether China has given its tacit support for the coup in advance. If not, Ibrahim writes, Beijing might not be forced to support the national political designs of a minnow client state and seek a way to punish the Myanmars army, opening the door to joint cooperation with United States.

If China supports the coup, then the United States should force them to admit it, Ibrahim said, starting with today’s meeting of the UN Security Council.

The view from the ground. Andrew Nachemson reports from Yangon, where Aung San Suu Kyis NLD supporters are lying low, fearing the military may try to push them into a trap.

What followed today

A new Turkish constitution? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested changing Turkey’s constitution just four years after a major constitutional review has transformed Turkey’s government structure to give more powers to the presidency. The move appears to be aimed at blocking the pro-Kurdish HDP which currently holds more than 60 seats in the Turkish parliament after such a possibility was raised by Devlet Bahceli, whose Nationalist Movement Party is allied with Erdogan.

In a veiled reference to the HDP, the Turkish president said on Monday that working on a new constitution is not something that can be done under the shadow of groups linked to the terrorist organization (PKK) with people with ties to mental and emotional with their country. are broken.

Bolsonaros breathing room. Allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro were elected to head the upper and lower chambers of the Brazilian Congress on Monday, cooling the possibility of impeachment as the president faces protests for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Talk to Financial Times, Arthur Lira, the new Speaker of the Lower House, said his two-year term would focus on economic reforms and maintaining a cap on government spending.

Bobi Wines electoral challenge. The party of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has filed a formal challenge the results of the January presidential election, alleging massive fraud and electoral intimidation. George Musisi, lawyer for Wines National Unity Platform (NUP), called for the poll to be canceled and repeated. In response, spokesman for the ruling National Resistance Movement party Yoweri Museven accused Wine of sour grapes. [Wine] tries to give his supporters a soft landing but in himself he knows he’s really lost, the spokesperson said.

Keep an eye on Growth of India. The Indian economy is expected to grow by 11 percent over the next fiscal year, according to government projections released as part of its budget announcement on Monday. The projections, which would make it the world’s fastest growing main economy, have a downside, as the economy is expected to contract 7.7% this fiscal year.

The new Iranian rocket. Iran has posted further progress in its rocket technology Monday with a test launch with its largest solid fuel powered engine to date. Iranian officials have said the new rocket, called Zuljanah, will be used to transport satellites below orbit, although Western observers fear the technology could be easily transferred to long range missiles. The launch of the rocket follows the successful deployment of Iran’s first military reconnaissance satellite last April.

The health of South Africa’s rhino population is a rare example of good news for the country amid its raging coronavirus outbreak: effects of lockdown mean number of animals killed by hunters dropped by a third in 2020. However, the figures remain high: 394 rhinos were killed in 2020, compared to 594 in 2019.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy welcomed the news, but warned of an increase in poaching around December, when lockdown measures were relaxed.

Overall, the number of rhinos killed each year has been trending downward since 2015, as international cooperation improves and poachers are captured and sentenced at a higher rate.

