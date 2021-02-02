Xi Jinping, Moon Jae-in and Suga Yoshihide’s divergent agendas – the diplomat

Publicity

The 2021 World Economic Forum conference took place online instead of Davos, Switzerland. Despite its unusual format, it has always attracted many world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Moon Jae-In and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Their language was often similar. However, upon closer analysis, their ambitions appear distinct and divergent.

The theme of Davos this year was rebuilding confidence. This is a laudable goal, especially in East Asia, where suspicion and resentment have soured international relations.

Encouragingly, in their speeches at the World Economic Forum, the leaders of China, South Korea and Japan used language brimming with positivity and promises of cooperation.

They spoke about the importance of respect for the law and pledged to support global alliances to deal with COVID-19. Everyone spoke with pride about their country’s plans to tackle climate change.

Optimists might have concluded that, despite their different political and ideological perspectives, the three have broadly similar goals.

However, there are many areas where the goals of China, South Korea and Japan diverge. And when you carefully consider what the leaders said and also what they didn’t say, their rivalry becomes evident.

Xis Keynote

Chinese President Xi Jinping was the (virtual) guest of honor on the first day of the event.

In his 15-minute speech, he used many phrases that could have been taken from a speech written for former US President Barack Obama or current President Joe Biden.

Xi condemned the division, confrontation, discrimination and inequality, and assured his audience that China promotes peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.

He often mentioned two of his favorite motives: the shared fate of mankind and the win-win results that come from other countries’ cooperation with China.

However, there was also a brief flash of teeth. In a touch of wolf warrior diplomacy, Xi warned of a new Cold War. This could be interpreted as a challenge for the United States and its allies in Asia, as China modernizes its armed forces and asserts its territorial claims.

Xi boasted that China’s economy is booming despite a global recession.

He lamented the disruption caused by the sanctions, not to mention the sanctions China is currently applying to Australia and Canada for political reasons.

Xi said China is a staunch supporter of an independent foreign policy of peace.

Yet this was followed the day after by a show of force, when jets from the People’s Liberation Army flew near the island of Taiwan, which China regards as legitimately part of its territory but which is in operates an autonomously governed state.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said: “We are warning the elements of Taiwan independence, those who play with fire will burn themselves. Taiwan independence means war. “

Network opportunity

Had the World Economic Forum been held in Davos, Xi could have enjoyed dinner with other leaders, followed by private talks.

Although he has not left Beijing, he nevertheless took the opportunity to network. Shortly after his speech, he had a phone conversation with South Korean leader Moon Jae-In.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Moon told Xi he appreciates the close interaction with China through trade, education and the pandemic response.

The official account stated that China and the Republic of Korea have stood in solidarity and joined forces to promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields, which has yielded fruitful results.

Still, there was one other important topic that was likely redacted from the transcript of their conversation: South Korea’s relations with the United States.

When South Korea agreed to host a US missile defense system in 2016, it provoked an angry reaction from China, which imposed heavy trade sanctions and also barred Chinese tourists from visiting the country.

After a year, the South Koreans bowed to Chinese pressure via the three no’s: promises that South Korea would not approve additional missile defense battery deployments; join a US-led regional missile defense system; or enter into a formal trilateral alliance with the United States and Japan. Then, during the Trump era, South Korea seemed to penetrate deeper into the Chinese sphere of influence.

However, things appear to have changed since the US presidential election in November.

Moon praised Joe Biden on Twitter, saying his inauguration heralded the dawn of a new beginning. Together with the Korean people, I support your trip to America United, he said.

Shortly before the inauguration, Moon appointed a new foreign minister, Chung Eui-yong, a former national security adviser who is noted as a staunch supporter of the alliance.

In Moons’ mind, there is a strong connection between his quest to create a peaceful peninsula without war and nuclear weapons and policies in Washington.

Moon longs for full support from Bidens on the North Korean issue, including, ideally, another round of talks between a US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Yet there is no sign of support in Washington for such a move. He would also not be welcomed by China, as Xi may have made clear in his phone conversation with Moon.

The Korean New Deal

When the South Korean president stepped onto the virtual podium at the World Economic Forum following his discussion with the Chinese leader, he chose to avoid almost any mention of foreign policy.

Instead, Moon outlined his national priorities, particularly his K-New Deal, which offers government funding to improve digital infrastructure and support green energy solutions.

Moon also said that successful businesses in South Korea should be forced to share their success with those less fortunate by referring to an exceptional and controversial tax regime.

Moon has often faced powerful South Korean companies.

In January of this year, Samsung heir Lee Jae Yong was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for corruption in an incident linked to the country’s former president Park Geun-hye, also jailed for corruption.

Moon’s political opponents call him a socialist, and he sits significantly to the left of Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, who heads a center-right pro-business government.

On the contrary, Suga is seen as more conservative than his predecessor, Abe Shinzo, who retired last year.

Despite their different political perspectives and the enduring tensions between their countries, there was an intriguing overlap between the rhetoric used at the conference by Moon and by Suga when talking about their national agendas.

In words that echoed the Moons concept of a K-New Deal, Suga said Japan’s national economy would be boosted by investing in green and digital development and thereby give hope to the world.

Suga said Japan will become carbon neutral by 2050. South Korea’s leader has also pledged to achieve net zero emissions by the same date.

These are ambitious goals for both countries, which have a low level of energy self-sufficiency and depend on imported fossil fuels, such as oil and coal.

Their leaders insist that the switch to renewables will create jobs and grow their economies, but they show little willingness to cooperate with each other.

A long-standing dispute over historical issues continues to cast a long shadow over their diplomatic relations.

Books criticizing Korean politicians are prominent in Japanese stores, and many Korean consumers have boycotted Japanese brands, such as Uniqlo and Toyota.

Finding Biden

The tension between South Korea and Japan is also straining their trilateral relationship with the United States.

Yet during his speech at the World Economic Forum, Suga was candid about Japan’s alliance with the United States. He said: “We are aiming for united global communities and this will only be improved with the Biden administration.

He added that Japan supported a free and open Indo-Pacific terminology that became the hallmark of US politics under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Japanese prime minister also suggested that he believes China should be held responsible for the initial outbreak of COVID-19.

A team from the World Health Organization is investigating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but critics of China say the government may try to deflect the blame by limiting the activities of scientists or rejecting their findings.

Suga said: Japan considers it important that the WHO, which holds the key to the response to infectious diseases, regularly conducts scientific investigations and audits in a transparent manner.

Olympic commitment

The most notable aspect of Sugas’ speech was his promise to host the postponed Olympics in Tokyo in the summer of 2021, even though, as he admitted, the city is currently in a state of emergency.

I am on the front lines of the battle, Suga said. Still, he continued: We are determined to deliver games that bring hope and courage to the world and a testament to the humanity that prevails over COVID-19.

He ended by calling on members of the public to give Japan their continued support and their business.

In his vote of thanks, World Economic Forum founder Charles Schwabb seemed impressed, praising Suga for his confidence and optimism.

Still, it should be noted that no other forum delegate mentioned anything about the Olympics.

This suggests that Suga is more or less alone looking forward to a celebration of the sport, while the rest of the world is concerned about the issues surrounding COVID-19.

Duncan Bartlett is editor-in-chief of Asian Affairs magazine and research associate at SOAS China Institute at the University of London.