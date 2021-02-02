PPP claims to be in contact with 25 PTI MPs for Senate elections – Pakistan





KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) claimed on Monday that it was in close contact with more than 20 disgruntled Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf MPs and if progress is made in talks with them it could seriously hurt decision. party in the next senatorial elections.

Senior PPP leaders made the claim during a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club.

While condemning the government in the face of the recent price hike in petroleum products, rising inflation and the failure of its policy to launch the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, they pledged to give a hard time to the PTI during the next Senate elections.

The panic [on] his [PM Imran Khan] the face is visible, said PPP chief Faisal Karim Kundi.

Kundi says ruling party announced 500 million rupees for each of its MPs as a political bribe

Accompanied by Shazia Mari, the party secretary informs, he said: Those who demanded transparency bribed their deputies who were paid Rs500 million each in the name of development funds. But let me be very clear, these tactics will not work. Some 25 PTI deputies are in contact with the PPP because they are against the party’s failed policies.

He said the PPP was against the horse trade and that there were clear directives from party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that such an attempt would not be made in the upcoming senatorial elections.

But, I am convinced that if the PPP continues with its fair and democratic speech, these 25 PTI deputies would be with us in the senatorial elections, affirmed Mr. Kundi.

The rise in the price of gasoline condemned

Ms Marri, while condemning the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, called it a brutal move by the PTI government, saying this further increase would make the life of an ordinary man more miserable.

The PTI government shook the blood of the people, she said. It appears that gasoline prices are rising to give government deputies 500 million rupees. The incompetent prime minister wastes nations’ money on unelected assistants. The people will soon take to the streets against the heartless government.

She called the Prime Minister a pseudo-philosopher who claimed to know everything, but who in fact ignored all the realities on the ground.

From the power sector to the unconventional economic sector, every business segment is on the brink of collapse, Ms Marri said. His [PM Imran Khan] Knowledge about the electricity sector is flawed because electrical load shedding is still going on in several regions of the country, even in this winter season. To fuel the fire, there has been a steady increase in the electricity tariff since this incapable government was imposed on Pakistan.

She alleged that the PTI government, which had promised to bring back $ 200 billion in looted wealth back home, had in fact lost $ 11 billion in loans in the past 30 months.

Debt is growing at such a rapid rate that it has never been known before. The value of the rupee against the dollar has declined due to the failure of the prime minister’s economic policies, she said.

Posted in Dawn, February 2, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos