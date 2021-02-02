Pakistan receives first batch of Sinopharm vaccine from China





Pakistan received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday donated by its closest ally, China, as the country prepares to launch its vaccination campaign later this week. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Dawn: “This year is all the more meaningful as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We are planning to celebrate [the milestone] and open new doors for cooperation and friendship. Qureshi thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Qureshi also thanked China for supporting Pakistan to fight the coronavirus. The vaccines were flown from China on a special Pakistan Air Force plane. The shipment was officially handed over to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi. The minister thanked the top Chinese leaders and their military for their essential help in the fight against the pandemic. Chinese Ambassador Rong said Pakistan was the first country to receive COVID-19 vaccines free of charge from the Chinese government. He said China regards Pakistan as its closest friend and cooperation priority. China is also complementing the vaccination efforts of 13 developing countries, including Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Palestine and Brunei. Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey have approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use. Pakistan reopened school and colleges in September last year after a five-month hiatus due to the virus outbreak. However, a second wave of the virus led to the closure of all educational institutions on November 25. Pakistan had opened schools from the 9th to the 12th on January 18. Other educational institutes were due to reopen on February 1. Planning Minister and National Command Operation Center (CNOC) Chairman Asad Umar said the process of registering citizens over 65 will begin within the next 10 to 15 days. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said the vaccination process in the province would begin on February 3 with the Sinopharm vaccine. Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases have reached 501,252, according to the Ministry of National Health Services. -with PTI inputs

