Boris Johnson and his government attack press freedom. We must not let them win





These incidents are part of a climate of hostility to journalism that has long developed here in the UK, emanating from the top of Boris Johnsons Downing Street. We experienced this directly at openDemocracy. Last year our political correspondent James Cusick, who has held a parliamentary lobby pass for decades, was told he was not allowed to ask questions during daily COVID press briefings. Cusicks’ previous reports for openDemocracy had revealed serious flaws in the COVID-19 testing regime. He expressed concern among doctors about the safety of critically ill children; and revealed hospital journals that support their fears. And he had highlighted the costly battles of neglect the government is preparing to wage over the deaths of NHS workers. The reason given for refusing to allow him to ask a question, even after senior colleagues from other outlets have argued his case? According to Johnsons Downing Street: openDemocracy is not an award-winning media, but a campaign organization. It’s a political slander that Johnsons Downing Street has deployed over and over again. Why has No.10 refused to answer The Guardian and the Mirror’s questions about his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, the infamous lockdown breach for many weeks? Well those award winning journals were country outfits too, apparently. And it speaks to a broader culture of escape that flourished during the pandemic. As my colleagues at OpenDemocracy have shown, COVID-19 has been used as a pretext to ignore or indefinitely delay responses to freedom of information requests, undermining an already creaky system that is supposed to give journalists and citizens the tools to hold their leaders to account. It also provided an excuse to rush into controversial data deals with Big Tech: swapping the sensitive personal health information of millions of citizens to private spy tech companies, including one founded by a billionaire backed by Trump. And, as a recent damning report from the National Audit Office laid bare, it opened the door to COVID cronyism. Businesses run by donors or conservative allies or other politically linked figures have won massive contracts to provide COVID services, from PR advice to PPE to the failed testing and tracing system. (The last of these, according to the government’s own science advisers, had a negligible effect in stopping the spread of the virus.) Press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on the Johnsons government for its vindictive response to media criticism of its handling of the pandemic. (The UK currently has the highest COVID death rate in the world.) RSF has warned that press freedom in the UK is being eroded.

