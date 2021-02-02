Jhansi’s strawberry farmer meets Yogi Adityanath, the day after PM praises her





Gurleen Chawla, the 23-year-old woman credited with introducing strawberry cultivation in Jhansi, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted her efforts in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat. The law student thanked CM Adityanath for recognizing her efforts by hosting a month-long strawberry festival in Jhansi. Her father Harjeet Singh also thanked PM Modi for mentioning his daughter’s accomplishments on his radio show. The prime minister had said that Gurleens’ experience had shown that growing strawberries was also possible in Jhansi. Experts said that the mention of the Prime Minister at the ongoing strawberry festival is now likely to help boost strawberry cultivation in the Bundelkhand region. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath practically opened the festival in Jhansi on January 17th. The festival ends on February 16. Later, in a tweet, Yogi Adityanath thanked the Prime Minister for mentioning strawberry cultivation to Jhansi on his radio show. During his meeting, Yogi encouraged Gurleen to promote the cultivation of strawberries. The soil in the Bundelkhand region is suitable for growing strawberries because it is free from pesticides, experts said. Initially, the strawberry was grown on the roof of a house in Jhansi, then it was grown in a field using drip irrigation. There is a general belief that the soil in the Bundelkhand region is not suitable for these fruits. Strawberries could prove to be an additional source of income for farmers in the region, an expert said. Andre Vamsi, magistrate of Jhansi district, has provided all assistance to farmers who choose to grow strawberries. The cultivation of strawberries will be encouraged throughout the Bundelkhand. Farmers in the region can benefit a lot from this fruit harvest, said Raja Bundela, vice chairman of the Bundelkhand Development Board. He said the council will also help popularize strawberry cultivation in Bundelkhand. Experts said that on 1.5 hectares of land, around 10,000 kg of strawberries are grown, which could be sold for 100 per kg. Mahabaleshwar in southwestern Maharashtra is also known for growing strawberries. Almost 85 percent of the country’s strawberries are produced there. Along with strawberries, raspberries, mulberries and gooseberries are also produced there.

