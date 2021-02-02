We need more diverse boards to tackle the climate crisis

In recent years, national governments have stepped up their commitment to tackle the climate crisis.

The UK has said it will reach net zero emissions by 2050. President Xi Jinping has pledged China will do the same by 2060. And Joe Biden should prioritize climate targets, after s’ be already committed to joining the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Countries will look at their supply chains to see where emissions can be reduced. International cooperation will also be intensified, in particular with flagship events such as COP26 which will take place later this year. But while national governments redouble their efforts to tackle climate change, the private sector also has its role to play.

In 2021, focusing on the diversity of companies is no longer a good press exercise, but something that can boost both financial performance and environmental impact.

The private sector should step up

The link between gender diversity and carbon footprint may not be obvious. After all, while companies around the world have believed that greater diversity equals better performance for many years now, that performance has generally been viewed only through a financial lens.

It is perhaps understandable. A 2019 Credit Suisse study found that companies with a high percentage of women on boards and in management outperformed their less diverse counterparts. It makes sense for a diverse and inclusive team to be more competitive in today’s globalized economy.

Diversity offers

In fact, diversity within a company has broader implications, including more significantly for that company’s carbon footprint. Recently, Arabesque looked at data from over 2,000 companies around the world and found that as diversity increased, so did company transparency, which included the likelihood that a company would go public with its volume of shows. greenhouse gases.

Companies that are more successful at managing and reducing their greenhouse gas emissions are more likely to disclose adequately, since they will benefit.

Out of five business groups, the least diverse were twice as likely to withhold the bare minimum of greenhouse gas data (and thus have the highest temperature score) as the more diverse.

With this in mind, one would think that the dynamics of diversity in global companies would have accelerated. Instead, it’s always stop-start. Many government agencies at the national and lower levels have implemented laws requiring companies to improve gender equality. But the numbers are still lagging behind.

According to an analysis by Arabesque, at the end of 2020, the median board of directors of the constituent companies of the S&P 500 was only 25% female, while the median percentage of female executives was only slightly higher, at 32%.

Do well by Make good

To truly achieve lasting change, we will need to move to a place where the corporate world sets high standards for diversity and ensures that those standards are met. This can take the form of external pressure. Goldman Sachs will no longer guarantee IPOs for companies with fewer than two board members from diverse backgrounds, and the Nasdaq has proposed requiring that a company have at least one female director to list on their stock exchanges.

But self-application becomes much easier when it can be seen as personal improvement. Increasing diversity in the company does not only meet a company’s legal obligations, nor does it simply improve the performance of its bottom line, although for many this may be enough. Instead, in a world more demanding than ever when it comes to doing business ethically, a more diverse business is better for the planet.

Winds of change

We still have a long way to go. Among some of the most funded private companies, 60% have no women on the board. A major shift in the culture of longtime, male-led executives will be required, but savvy companies will look to and embrace research.

Companies that take the lead on climate change will also benefit from an improved image that extends beyond their employees to their customers, their supply chain, local communities and society at large.

It starts in the conference room.

Barbara Krumsiek is a former Managing Director of Calvert Investments and a member of the board of directors of asset management company Arabesque. This article was co-authored with Daniel Getler, director at Arabesque.