Local Gujarat polls: PM Modi’s niece contemplates political debut, seeks BJP ticket from Bodakdev neighborhood in Ahmedabad

Gujarat local polls: BJP state chairman CR Paatil said the party will not give tickets to relatives of party leaders in local polls. (PTI)

Gujarat’s local body polls for six municipal corporations will take place in two phases this month, with voting taking place on February 21 and 28. While Congress and other parties have already started publishing the list of candidates, the BJP has yet to release its first list of candidates. As many local leaders and close to BJP party leaders vie for the BJP ticket to the state, all eyes are on Sonal Modi, who is the niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has decided to make her political debut.

Sonal sought to challenge the local body election on a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Bodakdev neighborhood to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Sonal is a daughter of PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi.

Speaking to media in Chotila, Prahald said her daughter was an independent adult and lived in a democracy. He said that Sonal maybe thought she could benefit from the polls because her uncle is prime minister. Speaking to the Indian Express, he said Sonal should only get a ticket if it meets the criteria that other applicants get tickets. He added that she shouldn’t get a ticket just because she’s the daughter of Narendra Modis’ brother. Sonal lives in the Jodhpur area of ​​Ahmedabad and is a housewife.

While it is not yet determined whether or not she will get a ticket, BJP State President CR Paatil said the party will not give tickets to relatives of party leaders in local polls.

None of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relatives is in politics. PM Modi is often seen attacking the Congress Party on the issue of dynastic politics.

Yesterday, Congress released the first list of its 142 local poll candidates. The Aam Aadmi party is also making its debut in local Gujarat polls and has already released lists of hundreds of candidates. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also announced that it is contesting polls that could mark his entry into state politics.