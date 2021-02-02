UK fashion industry warns of ‘decimation’ over Brexit bureaucracy





Model Twiggy poses for photographers at the Fashion Awards 2016 in London, Britain on December 5, 2016. Photo: Neil Hall / Reuters The UK fashion industry is calling on the government to take action as it faces decimation due to paperwork hurdles and travel restrictions introduced by the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU. In one open letter To Prime Minister Boris Johnson, co-signed by 400 people including former model Twiggy and Yasmin Le Bon, industry leaders have warned that Brexit is wreaking havoc on complex international supply chains and the relationships that underpin the industry. The letter says the industry, worth $ 35 billion ($ 48 billion), has left a gaping hole where the free flow of goods and services promised for all creatives should be. He said: The fashion and textile industry is the largest component of Britain’s once thriving creative industries, growing at 11% per year, bringing vital jobs and innovation to the UK. We contribute more to UK GDP than the fishing, music, film and auto industries combined. Yet we have not been taken into account in this agreement and our concerns have been ignored in current political decisions. The letter urges the government to reverse its decision to end the retail VAT export regime. He says this is expected to impact all UK retailers who sell to tourists with a loss of over 3.5 billion in duty-free retail sales and up to 41,000 jobs. This will not only impact our retailers but also tourism and travel, two sectors that will need support after the pandemic, he said. Responding to the letter, a government spokesperson said: “We are working closely with companies in the fashion sector to ensure they get the support they need to do business effectively with Europe, and seize new opportunities as we close trade deals with the world’s fastest growing markets. “ “We are aware that some companies are facing challenges related to specific aspects of our new trading relationship with the EU. To this end, we operate export hotlines, host webinars with policy experts, and provide business support through our network of 300 international trade advisers. This is in addition to the millions we have invested to develop the customs intermediary sector. The story continues READ MORE: Music industry denounces government visa blunder after Brexit The concerns follow those expressed by the music industry regarding the need for work visas for touring musicians. Earlier this month, bosses in the music industry announced that the UK government had rejected an offer of visa-free tours by musicians in EU countries. The independent first reported last night that a standard proposal exempting performers from additional costs and bureaucracy for 90 days had been rejected because the UK would not offer a reciprocal deal to European artists visiting this country . The Musicians’ Union said ministers had assured them for many months that the creative arts and the music industry in particular were a priority. He said the government would put him front and center in talks with the EU. WATCH: Brexit: It’s not just startup issues Originally published February 2, 2021 at 5:27 am

