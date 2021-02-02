The rapprochement between Turkey and Ethiopia endangers African unity

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Share

As AU President, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to resolve disagreements between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the use of the waters of the mighty Nile. Despite the AU’s efforts to make peace in the region, the conflict in the Horn of Africa could encourage Turkey to sell more weapons to the region and surround its main competitor Egypt. The Horn of Africa has recently become the center of a power struggle between regional and international powers. As China tries to protect its massive investment in the region, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates compete with the Qatar-Turkish bloc. The Eritrean government accused Turkey of trying to derail the peace process with Ethiopia, through local NGOs funded by Qatar and close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as of regime collusion. Sudanese.

In a statement released in April 2019, the Eritrean Information Ministry said the Turkish government had opened an office for the chairman of the obscure Eritrean Muslim League and that this subversive team had made inflammatory public statements against Eritrea. and Ethiopia at a meeting in Khartoum.

The Turkish Minute news portal said the al-Qaeda-linked humanitarian organization, the Association for Aid and Solidarity for the Poor (Fukara-der), had set up in Ethiopia and Myanmar with the aim of to recruit jihadists.

The main objective of the organization is to help support jihadist fighting groups affiliated with Al Qaeda in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish police arrested Fukara-ders executive director Hasan Suslu and 13 others in January 2019 for their links to Al Qaeda.

Fukara-Ders’ fundraising activities in European countries, especially Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, are under increased scrutiny, the news portal reported.

Turkey’s political and military interference has also upset the Somali opposition.

According to Reuters, in December last year, Somali opposition Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, who is chairman of the Wadajir (Unity) party, and another candidate said in their joint letter to the Turkish ambassador to Somalia that they had learned that Turkey was planning to deliver 1,000 G3 assault rifles and 150,000 bullets to the Somali police unit Harmaad.

Somali opposition leaders have warned they are concerned about the amount of weapons flooding the country during this delicate election period.

While Turkish construction, defense and textile companies have benefited from Ethiopia’s decades-long economic boom, recently interrupted by Covid-19, Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ recent political ambitions put Turkish private investment in the country at risk and added to the regional fight Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against Turkey supported by Qatar.

The main interest of Turkey and the Gulf States is to control Somali seaports for their security and trade.

A UAE company signed a $ 336 million (about Rand 5 million) contract to expand the semi-autonomous port of Putlands Bosaso in Somalia.

The port of Putlands Berbara is controlled by another UAE-owned company.

Ethiopia is said to have taken a stake in the port of Berbara for an undisclosed sum.

The UAE’s rival Turkey has controlled Somalia’s Mogadishu port since 2014 and Turkey’s largest military base abroad is in Somalia.

Turkey’s close relations with Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia could have helped calm ethnic tensions in the region, but Turkey has long viewed the ethnic problems from a military perspective.

It will be too much of a luxury to wait for Turkey to contribute to the AU’s peace efforts in the Horn of Africa, especially since Ankara has ended its own Kurdish peace process, imprisoning its leaders. pro-Kurdish political party HDP and often conducts military operations which also seriously harm Kurdish civilians.

Ankara also ended its normalization process with Yerevan in 2008, and recently Turkish drones played an important role in the recent Azerbaijani victory over Armenia.

Following the Turkish parliament bill of December 2020 which extended the military deployment in Libya for 18 months, Libyan MP Zidan al-Zadma and Libyan parliament defense and security committee member Ali Al-Takbali have accused Turkey of being a threat to the peace process and the ceasefire agreement signed in August between the parties to end the conflict in Libya.

Since the Turkey-backed Tripoli-based National Accord government defeated Khalifa Haftars’ Libyan National Army in Tripoli in June last year, Erdogan has been trying to keep Turkey’s political and economic interests alive by Libya.

Western powers appear to be comfortable with Turkey’s presence in the Horn of Africa as a counterweight to China’s influence, but African leaders must calculate the possible risks of Turkey’s military engagement in the heart of Africa.

* Turkmen Terzi is a Turkish journalist in Johannesburg

