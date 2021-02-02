Jokowi: political parties need educated, professional and competent executives





TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) commended the DPP Golkar Party for launching the Golkar Institute as an institution to increase the knowledge and skills of party cadres in the fields of government and public policy. Jokowi said that for modern parties, party schools are needed. “For modern parties, the presence of cadre schools is necessary because cadres and cadres must be prepared seriously, in stages and sustainably,” said the president during a soft virtual launch of the Golkar Institute, Tuesday (2/2/2021). Jokowi said the regeneration couldn’t be done the last time around, but had to be carefully crafted. So that the regeneration carried out can have a significant impact on the progress of the party. “The party needs more and more educated, professional and competent cadres, especially in the field of political and economic leadership, whose impact is not only on the party but will make an important contribution to the progress of the nation “, did he declare. Also read: AHY asks President Jokowi for clarification, reveals his efforts to overthrow In addition, the President also said that political parties are the main source of recruitment for national and regional leaders. The regional leaders, whether they are candidates for regents, candidates for mayor, candidates for governor and candidates for the presidency, mostly come from political parties. “If the political parties are able to properly prepare their cadres and with a mature quality, it is certain that the national and regional leadership will also work well”, he concluded.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos