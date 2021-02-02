The objectives of divesting budgets are heroic. Modi’s government must demonstrate unprecedented transparency

Text size:

MBesides macroeconomic numbers like budget deficits, spending, and revenue targets, we can get a good idea of ​​the budget by looking at tax rates. If there are new or higher taxes, or more complicated tax rules, it’s usually a bad budget. If there are lower taxes and simplified compliance, this is a great budget. And if, as Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Monday, where taxes remain unchanged amid an attempt to simplify their administration, then it’s a decent budget. Considering that the Narendra Modi government does not intend to increase direct taxes amid the additional spending following the Covid-19 pandemic, in terms of the tax rate, we can admit that it is it is a pretty good budget.

Creation of assets through cash transfers

The budget aims to return to a high growth trajectory through increased investment in physical and human infrastructure: more public funds for roads, railways, ports and agricultural infrastructure; and for public health, education and science. In doing so, it consciously chooses to invest in the creation of multigenerational public assets rather than spending them on cash transfers and direct subsidies. For example, even while a number of measures to upgrade rural infrastructure have been introduced, the expenses of MGNREGS and PM-KISAN have been reduced. The path to infrastructure growth is much better. To be effective, it must be sustained over several years. (We should count spending for a national Covid-19 vaccination program as an investment in human capital.)

But if taxes stay more or less the same, where will the government find the money to finance all this infrastructure?

The 2021 budget answer to this question is a combination of borrowing and selling / leasing public land and public sector units. An excruciatingly drawn but useful graph in the budget highlights tells us that 36 percent of government revenue comes from borrowing; and 20% of its expenses are devoted to repaying loans. In fact, borrowing and debt repayment are the main items of income and expenditure, respectively. These figures will increase in the years to come and the increase in public debt will have negative effects on the economy. However, it helps to think of public debt as borrowing from your children and grandchildren. If you spend the money on yourself, you will weigh them down to your advantage. If you spend it on roads, bridges, hospitals, and fiber optic cables that they can inherit, you just share the costs with them. Budget deficits and debt financing are therefore not a bad thing as long as they are used for the creation of multigenerational infrastructure. It remains to be seen how effectively public spending on infrastructure will be truly effective, and whether India’s fanciful governments, Byzantine processes, and loot politics make it possible to spend the allocated money and spend it efficiently.

Borrow but grow faster

Even so, you cannot borrow endlessly, even if everything is for the infrastructure. According to economist Evsey Domar, for public debt to be sustainable, the economy must grow faster than debt and the real growth rate must be higher than the real interest rate. Since an increase in taxes during a downturn and pandemic shock would be counterproductive, the sale of public sector units and land holdings becomes an important alternative. These are the right things to do, but achieving them will be a heroic endeavor. Even the Modi governments’ record in meeting divestment targets is unremarkable, and the very idea of ​​selling or leasing land can only spark resistance within government and scandal outside. To achieve divestment goals, the Modi government will need to demonstrate unprecedented transparency, rectitude and commitment to fairness.

The government has tried to balance the books in two other ways: to maintain or reduce spending in certain areas, andto ceaseon fuel. Defense spending, for example, has not increased despite perceptions of significantly higher long-term threats. If services fail to agree on the prioritization of capital investments, especially for the navy, India will either be less able to deal with China in the future or be forced to make emergency purchases. ships, submarines and missiles. It is incumbent on the Chief of the Defense Staff and the three services to overcome inter-agency rivalries and take a close look at how they want to spend the limited funds.

The stopping of fuel will be felt in both urban and rural areas, keeping the pressure on household budgets. Without cash transfers and additional support, there is a risk that consumption growth will be sluggish, jeopardizing economic recovery. The budget sets out measures to help entrepreneurs, grow businesses, fix banks and improve lending to businesses. What he lacks is a plan to get people to spend more. But I guess the tax cuts for the middle class and unconditional cash transfers for low-income households are too demanding, especially right now.

The Atmanirbhar story was important in this budget, but here is where the danger lies, as the sense of self-sufficiency is alluring and popular. Yet it was India that showed the world how closely linked openness and prosperity are after the 1992 liberalization triggered the country’s growth trajectory. Closing the doors to free trade will not create self-sufficiency, but will simply expand the class of non-competitive rent-seeking cronies. It will also not create widespread prosperity, but rather concentrate the wealth in the hands of those who can play with the system. And that will leave the poorest in a worse situation, forcing them to spend their meager income on relatively more expensive products.

The Modi government would do well to stay clear of the failed economic policies of the Indira Gandhi and Morarji Desai governments, and find a different path to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Nitin Pai is the director of the Takshashila Institution, an independent center for research and education in public policy. Opinions are personal.

