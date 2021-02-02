Boris Johnson Frontier Reigns ‘Worst Of Both Worlds’ As Risky Travel Flaw Is Exposed | Politics | News





Political commentator Tom Harwood has called for a full border closure to be put in place as soon as possible to prevent more dangerous foreign variants from entering the UK, like the South African strain. He suggested travelers to coronavirus hotspots could simply travel via other countries to enter the UK, completely canceling border controls. The reporter admitted the move would be devastating for the UK economy, but it was the lesser of two evils compared to Boris Johnson implementing new national lockdowns.

Speaking to Mark Dolan on talkRADIO, Mr Harwood said: “I think we should close them (the borders) today, yesterday I think there are two consistent positions that it is perfectly acceptable to have now. “First, you run the borders as usual and you accept if the virus is going to come in, it will come in, or you say you will close the borders. “Unfortunately, what happened is that the government tried to have a halfway house on this where it closed the borders to some countries and opened them to other countries. “Now it’s the worst of both worlds because if you want to come from a hot spot to the UK all you have to do is fly through a country where we don’t have closed borders and you can enter directly. without hotel quarantine. READ MORE: EU Article 16 threat threatens to boost support for United Ireland, Sinn Fein says

“It’s as if the quarantine at the hotel doesn’t exist at all. “So right now we’re in the worst of both worlds and the consistent and sane thing to do is accept that there are all these new dangerous variants out there, which could be more resistant to vaccines, which we need to do. That is, until we have a really sophisticated vaccine manufacturing industry in this country where we can quickly roll out these annual vaccines against new variants. “Until we have that, we need to have a very strict hotel quarantine and make sure that we can open everything on our island and prevent these variations.” Presenter Mark Dolan then asked how long Mr. Harwood’s border closure would last and highlighted the huge impact it would have on the economy.

The UK is also denying entry to anyone who has been or has traveled through a Prohibited Country List / Red List which includes Brazil, South Africa and many more. Home Secretary Priti Patel announced last week that British nationals entering the UK from a country on the Red List would be required to self-isolate in a hotel for ten days. They would be required to pay for the stay themselves and would be closely monitored by staff and regularly tested. Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the South African strain has been discovered in the UK and is conducting door-to-door testing for people with affected postcodes.







